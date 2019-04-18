Catching up with Tonya Tochner, owner, ROCKS

Publisher’s Note: The Inside Press asked Tonya Tochner to explain why she is opening a second location of ROCKS at Chappaqua Crossing–and why she believes customers will appreciate this new store in addition to her much beloved Armonk location.

“Opening up a modern home store was always a future vision for ROCKS. When the opportunity presented itself to open up in my own hometown and offer modern home gifts and jewelry, I could not resist. I was sold when I visited a friend who lives in Chappaqua Crossing and witnessed the beautiful property,” said Tochner.

Grand Opening

The Grand Opening date is all day Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tochner promises: “It is going to be great. We will have swag bags, massages, facials, raffles, etc. The first 25 customers will get a free piece of jewelry with their purchase!”

Follow news of ROCKS on Facebook and on Instagram.