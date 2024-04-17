Caramoor In Full Bloom This Season

Caramoor’s spectacular open-air venues, intimate indoor spaces, and world-renowned artists make it the perfect destination in Katonah for gathering outdoors with friends and family to celebrate and be renewed by the dynamic power of music and the arts. The 2024 summer season kicks off with a performance by longtime Caramoor friend Wynton Marsalis with his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra followed by Caramoor’s annual gala (June 22). The season continues with the return of dance to Caramoor with two large-scale movement-centered events: a new street-dance infused production of Purcell’s The Fairy Queen from Les Arts Florissants led by William Christie and choreographed by Mourad Merzouki on July 20th, and the Caramoor debut of the Mark Morris Dance Group on August 1st.

Other summer highlights include The Knights and Aaron Diehl giving their first complete live performance of Mary Lou Williams’ Zodiac Suite following their recent lauded recording; two concerts with Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the first featuring guitarist Miloš and the second with pianist Jeremy Denk; and Cleveland period ensemble Apollo’s Fire performing a program of Vivaldi and Handel led by Jeannette Sorrell.

Caramoor is also excited to host the Sphinx Virtuosi for the first time on July 7th. Comprised of some of the nation’s top young Black and LatinX professional musicians, this self-conducted orchestra is the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization, the leading social justice non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. The Sphinx Virtuosi will present music by a vital group of contemporary Black and Latinx composers, much of it written for them. Later in the season, “Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices” with music director Damien Sneed, honors the legacies of Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman.

Chamber performances include the Calidore String Quartet with harpist Bridget Kibbey, the Abeo Quartet, and Owls, plus solo recitals from violinist Kevin Zhu, and pianists Richard Goode, Joyce Yang, and Clayton Stephenson.

In addition, Caramoor is bringing back the fireworks on July 4th along with an annual performance by the Westchester Symphonic Winds, and a Pride event in collaboration with the LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center on June 13th featuring Jasmine Rice LaBeija and a DJ-energized after-party.

Free events include Soundscapes (6/9), Juneteenth with Charles Turner and Uptown Swing (6/16), and THE JUMP UP! with Sandbox Percussion (7/21) including volunteer percussionists from the local community who can sign up on the Caramoor website.

Popular all-day and evening festivals are also back: the American Roots Music Festival with headliner Madison Cunningham (6/29) and the Jazz Festival with headliner Matthew Whitaker (7/27). Roots events later in the summer showcase the Lost Bayou Ramblers, Ollabelle, and Rhiannon Giddens. The casual Concerts on the Lawn series returns as well featuring Grammy winners Roomful of Teeth and Time for Three, Cuban cuatro sensation Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano, and Zimbabwean Afrofusion band Mokoomba. Bring a blanket or chair, purchase a picnic, or bring your own and relax (or get up and dance!).

You can also book one of the ever-popular Afternoon Teas, bring the kids to a family program, come for Music & Meditation on a Saturday morning, and much more. Don’t forget to enjoy Caramoor’s 80 acres of gardens and grounds and discover the Sonic Innovations sound art installation throughout which includes the debut of Stephan Moore’s Promenade and Senem Pirler’s Seismic Grief, along with seven returning pieces.

Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, elaborates: “Over the course of its storied 79-year history, which has seen periods of seismic societal shifts and upheavals, the Caramoor experience is timeless, remaining constant in its delivery of transformative live music performances that resonate with audiences and artists of the day. You can always count on Caramoor to be your artistic summer sanctuary.”

Kathy Schuman, Caramoor’s Artistic Director, adds: “The unique Caramoor setting continues to inspire and inform our programs, from world-class celebrated artists to rising stars, in a multitude of genres. As these genres continue to expand, I’m particularly excited about two dance-centered performances: Mark Morris Dance Group and Purcell’s The Fairy Queen. We pride ourselves on the breadth and diversity of the musical experiences we bring to our community over the summer season.”

You can check out the full summer season and buy tickets now at caramoor.org.