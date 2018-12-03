Byram Hills Celebrates Two Athletes Committed to Playing at Division I Universities



Byram Hills High School is celebrating two student-athletes who have committed to playing at a Division I university next year.

At a signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, right-handed pitcher Carson Frye signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Georgetown. Byram Hills also honored Griffen Rakower, a goalie who has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Princeton.

“The Byram Hills Athletic Program is extremely proud of the accomplishments of Carson Frye and Griffen Rakower,” said Rob Castagna, director of Athletics, Physical Education and Health at Byram Hills. “These two hard-working student-athletes continue to better themselves and everyone around them with their phenomenal work ethic and relentless competitiveness. We congratulate them as they make commitments to bring their talents to the Division I collegiate level.” Carson and Griffen have established themselves as among the best in Section 1 for their sport.

Last season, Carson posted a 4-1 record on the mound in five starts. He led the Bobcats with a .73 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 38 innings. In a major highlight, Carson threw a no-hitter against the rival Rye Garnets.

As a junior, Griffen had a 62.7 save percentage and finished the season with 132 saves. He held his opponents to under 10 goals in 14 out of 16 games. He earned an All-Section honor, a year after being an All-League player in his sophomore year.

Carson, who plans to study business, credits a mix of athletics and academics at Byram Hills with helping him reach the next level. “The academic environment that we have here is very competitive and everyone always strives to do very well in the classroom,” Carson said.

“I tried to focus on my grades in the classroom first.”

“I knew that my talents on the baseball field, I was pretty good and I could go places, but without combining my skills on the field with my work ethic in the classroom, I definitely would not be here,” he added.

Griffen also cited athletics and the academic excellence at Byram Hills.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of the Byram Hills varsity lacrosse for the past four years,” Griffen said. “I think the friendships I’ve made and the coaches I’ve been in contact with have really helped me sculpt my game on the field. I think Byram Hills is a great place to learn, to make relationships with teachers.”