Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester Marlins Swim Coaches Earn Top Honors for Excellence from the Metropolitan Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester‘s Swim Team Head Coach Zac Hojnacki and Assistant Coach Connor White got a surprise parade from children at the club congratulating them on being honored by Metropolitan Swimming.

The governing body for competitive swimming in the NY Metro area, named Hojnacki Senior Coach of the Year and White was named “Must Watch Age Group Coach.”

They were selected from among more than 500 coaches in 75 swim clubs in the metro area. The two coaches also received a proclamation from Westchester County Legislator Erika Pierce. The Marlins are no stranger to accolades. The team was awarded Bronze level recognition from USA Swimming in 2021-22 and has routinely finished in the top 100 nationally in USA Swimming VCC. The coaches also received a proclamation from Westchester County Legislator Erika Pierce.

“Working with Zac ,Connor and all the swim team coaches is an inspiring experience,’’ said Alyzza Ozer, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester. “Together we inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential and productive responsible caring citizens.”

Hojnacki began his sixth year as Marlins Head Coach. He arrived the fall of 2018 from Tucson, Arizona, where he served as a coach for Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics since 2012, including three years as Head Age Group Coach. When he’s not coaching, Hojnacki teaches Child Psychology and Adolescent Psychology at Iona University in New Rochelle.

White has been working with the Marlins since 2015, after swimming as a Marlin for 13 years. As a Marlin swimmer, Connor was a multi-event Junior National qualifier, HS Section 1 Champion in the 100 Fly & 100 Back, and was a NY State top 8 finalist. He graduated from Ithaca College in 2014 with a B.S. in Health Science, with an emphasis in Exercise Science & Physiology.

News Courtesy of Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester