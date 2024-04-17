Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester 2024 ‘Youth of the Year’ Awards

A grand evening event at Crabtree’s Kittle House, attended by 165 supporters and friends of BGCNW, featured five extraordinary teens. After deliberations by a panel of judges, three winners were announced to rounds of applause.

Grace Gerosa, a junior at Pleasantville High School, won the Youth of the Year Award. Grace, a Club member for 10 years and a competitive swimmer for 12 years, is a social media manager for her high school Varsity swim team, the Vice President for Sources of Strength, and a member of the Youth Leadership Task Force. She volunteers at Fox Hill Farms.

Zayaan Hussain, a senior at Horace Greeley High School, Zayaan received the Chris Curti Memorial Scholarship Award. A Club member for 10 years, on the Marlins swim team for 9 years, he swam in the National Level Paralympics competition, and volunteers at interfaith events, peer leadership and executive roles in school clubs.

Xio Nieves, a senior at Fox Lane High School and Club member of six years, received the Wilfred E. Jennings Leadership Award. Xio is a Junior Staff member and 2-time Youth of the Year finalist.

All winners travel to Albany with Club leadership to advocate on behalf of critical programming impacting NYS youth and families.

The other finalists were:



Katie O’Donnell, a sophomore at John Jay High School. She has been a Club member for 11 years and is part of the Marlins swim team.

Paige Fagan, a senior at Lakeland High School, and Club member for 10 years, works for the Club as a water safety instructor teaching younger members of the Club how to swim.

The judges for the finalist competition included WABC reporter, Marcus Solis; Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chair Aleida Frederico; Robert Martin Company Managing Director Lawrence Gottlieb; Pro Bono Partnership Senior Staff Attorney Judy Siegel, and Examiner News Publisher Adam Stone.

The winner of the BGCNW Youth of the Year advances to a state-level event. The winner is tasked with participating in events, public speaking, and serving as a thought leader and advocate for their Club and community. They receive the benefit of a generous college scholarship, mentorship, and networking opportunities. For more information, visit bgcnw.com