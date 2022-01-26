Bar/Bat Mitzvah Training at Chabad

At Chabad: A unique approach to Bar/Bat Mitzvah training… regardless of where the celebration and service will be taking place.

Our emphasis in preparing for Bar /Bat Mitzvah is to foster an awareness that this milestone is only the beginning of Jewish life. We achieve this by providing each child the opportunity to function as a Jew no matter what life brings.

We believe that the most important event in the life of a young person, should be more than just rote memorization leading up to an anxiety-ridden recital of the Torah.

Private tutoring, arranged to accommodate today’s demanding lifestyle, is available upon request to help you prepare for this special day