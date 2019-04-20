B-Ball for Breast Cancer: Mitzvah Project Becomes Annual Event

My freshman year of high school, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Because of annual imaging, her cancer was caught at an early stage and today she is cancer free. My brother Ben was in 7th grade at the time, and for his Bar Mitzvah project, wanted to help those less fortunate get the same kind of screenings our mom got. So, he created a 3 on 3 basketball tournament with a $25 fee to play, all proceeds going to Northern Westchester Hospital and their various cancer programs. We emailed friends and family, and the response we received was truly incredible. In the end, the tournament was a huge success and raised over $18,000!

Our family decided to make this an annual event. The 3rd annual “B-Ball for Boobs” tournament was on March 24th, at Horace Greeley High School and it was heartwarming to see after three years, the continuous support from our community. To date, we have raised over $40,000. We look forward to hosting this tournament for years to come!