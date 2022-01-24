Author Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky to Host Virtual Event for Miller House/Washington’s Headquarters

Friends of Miller House/Washington’s Headquarters has announced their next virtual event with Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky speaking about her award-winning book The Cabinet: Washington and the Creation of an American Institution. Learn about the connection between Miller House and GW’s formation of the First Cabinet. Click on link below for additional details and to register. “It is an excellent opportunity to get to know our first president ahead of his upcoming birthday!”

Event is Thursday, January 27th at 7 p.m.

Please use this link for signup and additional details: https://link.zixcentral.com/u/f9ce1bc4/QmTlKzd97BGagMD8hnsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FtegUAYZvXm8HuPmd8.