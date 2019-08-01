Armonk Resident to Star in TUCK EVERLASTING the Musical

For Nick Varsames, performing has always been an integral part of his life; he loves it because for him, it is an escape from everyday life. Soon, he will have a chance to perform once again. The Armonk resident has been cast in the White Plains Performing Arts Center’s Stage 2 production of Tuck Everlasting, opening this weekend and running August 2-11.

Varsames started performing at the age of seven while living in Colorado. When he moved to New York five years ago, WPPAC became his theatrical home. At sixteen years old, this was the first year he was eligible to audition for the Stage 2 program and he jumped at the chance. He loves Tuck Everlasting, because, in his words, “this show specifically holds both a sense of realism and escapism with the idea of immortality.”

A heartwarming, rapturous musical about living life to the fullest, Tuck Everlasting centers around a girl named Winnie Foster. When she goes looking for adventure and meets a family with a fabulous secret, their chance encounter will change them all forever. The show explores eternal love, never-ending life, and what it means to truly feel alive.

Along with Varsames, Tuck Everlasting stars Haylie Shea as Winnie Foster and features Matthew Rafanelli as Jesse Tuck, Mikey Marmann as Miles Tuck, Gabi Garcia as Mae Tuck, Daniel Pivovar as Angus Tuck, Maurice Chinnery as Constable Joe, Nathan Clift as Hugo, and local favorite John Anthony Lopez, as the Man in the Yellow Suit. The cast also includes Gracie Bryant, Kimberly Burgering, Catherine Cavender, Kyle Hanchar, Jason Herring, Liberty Laferriere, Quiana Leigh, Kevin Lynch, Annastasia Mercedes, Leighann Navarro, Alexis Paige Miller, Sierra Nelson, Paolo Robert Perri, Sammy Quinn, Zack Tashoff, Remi Tuckman, Christie Vozniak, Madison Watson, and Rebecca Zeller.

TUCK EVERLASTING is directed by Amy Griffin and choreographed by Kelli Gautreau with musical direction by Stephen Ferri. Scenic Design by Travis A. George, Costume Design by Heather Craig, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Sound Design by Joel Abbott, Stage Managed by Jack Rhea. Music by Chris Miller, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, based upon the novel by Natalie Babbitt.

For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com

TUCK EVERLASTING is produced by Stage 2, a program created by WPPAC to bridge the gap between our Education programs and Mainstage, giving college and community performers the chance to work in a regional theatre under the guidance of professional artists. More information can be found at http://wppac.com/shows/tuck-everlasting/

News courtesy of the White Plains Performing Arts Center