Armonk Chamber will Honor Ed Woodyard as Town’s Citizen of the Year

The Armonk Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Spring season on Tuesday, May 16th, with its annual Citizen of the Year golf outing and dinner at the Whippoorwill Club.

The 2017 honoree is Ed Woodyard, a 30-year Armonk resident and champion of many local causes and traditions.

A co-founder of the Armonk Chamber, Woodyard’s involvements include leadership positions on numerous town committees and boards. From the North Castle Public Library to the North Castle Historical Society, the town’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee to the Miller House/Washington Headquarters, he has helped nurture and preserve valuable town resources and guide future planning. Woodyard paved the way for the North Castle Citizen’s Corps Council, the town’s emergency services group. Additionally, as co-founder of the Winter Walk and Friends of Frosty, he helped create Frosty Day, now a holiday season tradition that welcomes thousands from near and far.

Woodyard also lends his assistance and passion to the Armonk Outdoor Art Show, Cider and Donut Festival, Colonial Crafts Day, Halloween Haunt, Byram Hills School District, Boy Scouts and St. Stephen’s Church, just to name a few. Ed is also the owner of College Advice, a successful college admissions consulting service he founded in 1998, and is formerly a screenwriter and award-winning journalist.

All are welcome to attend this day of celebration and gratitude. For tickets and information, visit armonkchamberofcommerce.com or call 914-273-2353.