Area Volunteers Working to “Tie the Town Pink” to Meet SOUL RYEDERS October Goal

“We are so excited to see our community adorned in PINK again this October!” said Deborah Goldman, Byram Hills resident and member of the SOUL RYEDERS board of directors. Goldman and a group of helpful volunteers in Westchester communities will be busy “tying the town pink” in big, bright and beautiful pink ribbons beginning October 1. The goal? To support SOUL RYEDERS 2021 8th annual Tie the Town Pink Awareness Campaign, selling pink ribbons in Byram Hills, Rye, Harrison, Rye Brook and soon in other surrounding towns. Why the ribbons? Here’s how “SOUL RYEDERS” describes its TieTheTownPink mission:

“Once again, this year’s goal is to tie our communities together in support of anyone affected by any type of cancer, regardless of age or gender. All proceeds from the campaign benefit SOUL RYEDERS’ community-oriented, cancer-related programs and services. The secondary goal of this campaign is to emphasize the importance of annual cancer screenings. Because of the pandemic, many of us continue to cancel or delay essential annual medical check-ups, mammograms, skin cancer and other screenings. SOUL RYEDERS wants to encourage our community to make these appointments now for their own health and well-being.

Started in 2014, TieTheTownPink is one of SOUL RYEDERS’ most successful campaigns in both the donations it brings to the organization, as well as the legions of volunteers ages 6 – 86 working together to deliver and tie hundreds of ribbons throughout our communities on the first day of October. Last year over 50 volunteers participated in a safe and socially distant way! They drove around our towns to tie ribbons on more than 750 homes. This rewarding volunteer opportunity is one that can be alone, along with family or as part of an organization or club. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to place a strain on many of our local businesses and therefore, SOUL RYEDERS is once again donating ribbons to those businesses that have supported our TieTheTownPink campaign since 2018 as a THANK YOU for the continuous generosity they spread throughout our community.

SOUL RYEDERS announced new ribbons this year! “Our new ribbons are made from 100% natural burlap material, are environmentally friendly and have been handmade in Wisconsin.”

TieTheTownPink ribbon sales began in late August and will continue throughout September culminating in adorning and tie-ing ribbons October 1st – 3rd.

The ribbons are available for sale online on the SOUL RYEDERS website. SOUL RYEDERS is proud to support our community through our programs, events and campaigns. Your generosity enables us to continue to be a resource for so many in our area. SOUL RYEDERS® is a community-driven organization supporting and connecting those impacted by cancer regardless of gender, type of cancer or age.

For more information, visit: https://www.soulryeders.org/