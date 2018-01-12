Annual HHREC Trip to Germany and Poland, May 21-June 1

$3200 single room; $2700 double room

The trip begins in Berlin; participants are responsible for their own intercontinental air travel.

$300 non-refundable deposit due February 15, 2018.

Full payment due by April 30, 2018

Includes

• Sightseeing Coach Tour of Berlin, including Berlin Wall Memorial, Brandenburg Gate, Bebelplatz

• Walking tours of the Holocaust Memorials in Berlin

• Programs at the House of the Wannsee Conference, Murdered Jews of Europe Memorial, The New Synagogue (Berlin), Jewish Museum (Berlin), Polin (Museum of the History of Polish Jews), Schindler’s Factory

• Guided Tour of Auschwitz-Birkenau

• Walking tour of Kasimierz (Historic Jewish section of Krakow )

• Performance at the Chamäleon Theater in Berlin will underwrite many of the expenses through the generosity of its donors)

• Inner European flights: Berlin – Warsaw and Kraków – Berlin

• Accommodation including breakfast in four star hotels in Berlin, Warsaw and Kraków

• National transportation by local coach or public transportation or taxis

• 8 group dinners

• Tickets for the Chamäleon Theater in Berlin

• English speaking guide

• One group leader

• Lectures, discussions, and guided tours in English or with English translation

• Entrance fees museums in Berlin, Warsaw and Kraków

• Group tips