A Summer Music Day Camp Unlike Any Other!

Music in Chappaqua’s New York Rock Academy is a Sanctuary for Campers, an Uplifting Environment where Kids & Teens Experience Self-expression, Camaraderie and a Stimulating Music Education

Chappaqua, New York–The New York Rock Academy Performance Summer Camp is back for 2022! Established by musician, educator and longtime Chappaqua resident Angie Angier, the New York Rock Academy Performance Camp, under the auspices of the famed Music in Chappaqua, is about music community and togetherness . In the wake of these challenging times we are all experiencing, Ms. Angier explains, “Now more than ever, music becomes a great unifier, an ultimate healer, and an essential element that allows campers/students to reclaim their identities, connect with their peers, and share in the joy of self-expression.”

Our New York Rock Academy Performance Camp, Ms. Angier states, “allows each camper to develop their own voice as budding artists. Here we celebrate and have a great love of every individual. We care for them, and we value their individuality. It’s a nurturing music environment where students make great friendships. It’s truly a safe haven, and a mecca for young artists.” The Academy is an immersive rock ‘n roll day camp consisting of five independent week-long sessions for aspiring rock stars.

Sessions include:

– Beatles Week

– The Ultimate ‘70s Rock Camp

– Green Day Vs. Red Hot Chili Peppers

– The Amazing Music of the Big ‘80s

– The Ultimate Nirvana Grunge Rock Camp

The structure of the Academy, with its five week-long sessions geared to specific rock eras, represents the future of the summer program, Ms. Angier says. “We stand on the shoulders of giants,” she says. “The musicians of these different decades gave us so much musical intelligence. We delve deeply into the riches they left us.

“This is really the vision for the Academy and the music school,” Ms. Angier adds. “I like the ‘deep dive’ idea into the decades of rock and roll. I think it’s a wonderful, unique approach – to cover five weeks of different periods of rock and roll.” She hopes ultimately to allow campers/students to take their expertise on the road and travel to different areas of the country, emulating the great rock musicians of decades gone by.

Music in Chappaqua provides instruction in a range of musical instruments for campers, and features a series of programs aimed at bringing out the inner musician in every child. Programs include:

• Private Lessons: Offering instruction in piano, voice, violin, guitar, bass, guitar, cello, double bass, flute, trumpet, drums, clarinet, voice and songwriting

• Rock Workshops: Ensemble play providing a practical, exciting way for students to participate in a real band in an actual band setting

• Indie Workshops: A terrific opportunity for young vocalists to find their own voice, sound and style

For more information about the Summer 2022 New York Rock Academy Performance Camp and all programs at Music in Chappaqua, Call Music in Chappaqua at 914.238.3123, contact the school via email at mail@musicinchappaqua.com, or log on to its Web site, www.musicinchappaqua.com.