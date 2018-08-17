New Castle Historical Society in Chappaqua to Host a Jazz-Era Picnic in the Park:

Featuring NYC’s “Jazz-Age Lawn Party” Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra

The New Castle Historical Society has announced a Jazz-Era Picnic in the Park fundraiser at the Chappaqua Station lawn and circle on Sunday, September 16th, 2018. Slip on your dancing shoes and join the New Castle Historical Society for an evening of music and fun celebrating the Roaring 1920’s! The Chappaqua Station lawn will open to guests at 4 pm, and attendees are encouraged, but not required, to dress in their finest 1920s-inspired outfits, dresses, and sun hats.

The event will feature Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra, the world’s premiere Jazz-Age dance orchestra, under the canopy of trees in front of Chappaqua Station. Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra, well-known for their infectious and electrifying performances at the “Jazz Age Lawn Party” on NYC’s Governors Island, are sure to have guests dancing the night away and trying their hand at the Charleston or the Lindy Hop. As stated on the band’s website, “The Dreamland Orchestra’s mission is to mine the forgotten yet vital beauty of the past and bring it into the light of today — to be danced and romanced to by a new generation of flappers and sheiks.”

“I have had the good fortune to work with Michael Arenella over the past decade. I am excited to welcome Michael and his orchestra and all of the magic that surrounds it, to what we hope, will be the first of many collaborative years in support of the New Castle Historical Society,” said Event Chair Peter Chase. NCHS Executive Director Cassie Ward continued, “Guests will find this new event invigorating and memorable–it will truly be a special evening for our local and surrounding communities.” She continued, “Proceeds from this event, and others that we host throughout the year, help us to maintain the preservation of the Horace Greeley House museum, as well as to fund many of our educational and historical programs.”

Guests are invited to bring their own picnics, though some light fare and refreshments will be available for purchase (first come basis). Guests may also choose to pre-purchase picnic baskets from the Chappaqua Station Café and Store: www.chappaquastation.com .

Tickets for the Jazz-Era Picnic in the Park are required, and are $30 for NCHS members, $35 for not-yet-members, and $50 for event supporters. Table Sponsorships ($1,500-$5,000) are also available and they include: family-style gourmet picnics by Crabtree’s Kittle House, wine, commemorative Jazz-Era Picnic in the Park tote bags, and premium orchestra views. All ticket information is available on the historical society’s website at www.newcastlehs.org or on www.eventbrite.com .

For more information, please visit www.newcastlehs.org , call 914-238-4666, or email Cassie Ward at director@newcastlehs.org.

Event information provided by the Inside Press via a release from the New Castle Historical Society.