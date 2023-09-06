A Dunk Tank and So Much More Anticipated at the Rotary Club’s Community Day in Chappaqua on September 9

New Castle Community Day is always such a blast with so much warmth, good will, and surprise activities to experience, I didn’t think it could sound any more fun than it has in the past, well, not until the Dunk Tank event caught my attention on Facebook. I thought I’d inquire for more info about the event taking place on Saturday September 9th which begins 10 a.m. and wraps up about 5 p.m. Because who doesn’t want to watch a Town Supervisor get dunked? A mystery School District representative? The Police Chief ? Or the Rotary President, herself? Or, or.. well, a local publisher? In my exchange with Holly McCall, the Rotary Club of Chappaqua President, I ended up volunteering too! Full Dunkin’ schedule of volunteers below.

With that spirit of community, I asked Holly McCall, President of the Rotary Club of Chappaqua, what residents can expect this Saturday at the Rotary’s signature event, Community Day! More from Holly and the Rotary’s schedule below:

Holly McCall: “Community Day is an annual tradition in New Castle. It’s an opportunity to explore everything that makes New Castle a great community. For over 40 years, we have enjoyed bringing community groups together along with opportunities for fun and games. This year will be no different – With local bands providing music, a magic show for the kids, slides and rides, ice cream, face painters and more – there is something for everyone this year. We are thrilled to partner with the Farmer’s Market and a food truck event to make this a day full of food, fun and community!”

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors and community groups for their support in making this event possible. Please stop by, celebrate New Castle and support the service work of the Rotary Club of Chappaqua. For more information on Community Day and the Rotary Club of Chappaqua, visit our website at rotaryofchappqua.com Very importantly, consider donating a non-perishable to the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry.

Along with an opportunity to meet dozens upon dozens of the sponsors at their assigned booths, Community Day visitors can expect the following:

Stage Schedule (music times approximate) 10 a.m. Magic Show Presented by Sari Shaw of Compass 11 a.m. Music by the Mike Risko Band Noon Music by Music in Chappaqua 1 p.m. Music by Bourbon & Britches

Community Tables open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dunk Tank Schedule – huge thanks to those who have volunteered!!

10-10:30 a.m. TBD 10:30-11 a.m. CCSD 11-11:30 a.m. Lisa Katz 11:30-Noon Ally Chemtob 12-12:30 p.m. Jeremy Saland 12:30-1 p.m. Jim Carroll 1-1:30 p.m. Grace Bennett 1:30-2 p.m. Holly McCall