Hi! I am Abigail Glickman and am very proud to be the editor of the September/October issue of Inside Armonk that you are holding! I hope you enjoy every page. I am a junior at Franklin and Marshall College majoring in English with a minor in Psychology. I aspire to be a journalist one day. This opportunity gave me a huge insight on what goes on in the real world, opposed to just my small college’s bubble. Currently, I am an editor for my college newspaper. I run the satire column, which is very different from traditional magazine articles, so this type of work really felt new to me. But I loved every second of it! I came up with many article ideas and assembled a small, but great team of writers to tackle the topics Grace and I talked about. I assigned each article to the writer who I thought would best bring it to light and I believe I used everyone’s strengths to create their best work! Through my summer internship, I had the chance to explore my creativity while also writing articles for a different audience than what I am used to.

When I first met with the founder of the magazine, over coffee at Tazza’s Cafe in Armonk Square, I wasn’t expecting to be given the task of assigning and editing so many pieces, so to say I was ecstatic would be an understatement. Being given a chance to take charge of what I thought would fit best with the magazine was a challenge and a gift wrapped into one. My favorite article was probably interviewing the kids I babysit because I thought their reactions to each question were adorable! Immediately when I said the word “crush”, both blushed and grinned cheek to cheek. And, I hope when they are older, they can look back on their answers and treasure their innocence. I can’t wait to see if Ari will really have a tie-dye dress!

Through this internship, I got a glimpse of the hard work and imagination that is required to produce a local publication that people will want to read. It was so energizing to think in a new scope. And working with Grace Bennett was even better; I could not think of a better boss! So, I hope everyone enjoys this edition as much as I enjoyed being the editor! — Abigail