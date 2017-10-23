200th Year Celebration of Millwood Set for October 28th

In Millwood, the splendor of nature is always a cause for celebration with its easy access to the North Country Trail, and playground, hiking and dog walking fun inside gorgeous Gedney Park. On a beautiful fall day, Millwood’s charms can simply dazzle, with convenient services and fine merchants serving residents and visitors in its plazas and off Route 100.
And now the Town of New Castle is planning a 200- year celebration of Millwood on October 28th at Gedney Park from 12-5 p.m. with a host of activities planned: a big stage and band, food trucks, as well as rides/bouncy castles, face painting, pumpkin painting, and other fun activities for kids. Admission is free.
A shuttle bus will pick up people from the parking in the front field and overflow parking at West Orchard school to the back of Gedney.
In a release about the event, Town Supervisor Robert Greenstein thanked Ike Kuzio, our new Superintendent of Recreation & Parks, Suzanne Kavic, co-chair of the Millwood West End Advisory Board, Councilwoman Hala Makowska, Town Administrator Jill Shapiro & Ciara Gannon for their work on planning this event, and a host of participating merchant sponsors from throughout New Castle, and beyond.
To learn more about ‘The Magic of Millwood and the West End,” please also visit https://www.theinsidepress.com/the-magic-of-millwood-the-west-end