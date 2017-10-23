200th Year Celebration of Millwood Set for October 28th

In Millwood, the splendor of nature is always a cause for celebration with its easy access to the North Country Trail, and playground, hiking and dog walking fun inside gorgeous Gedney Park. On a beautiful fall day, Millwood’s charms can simply dazzle, with convenient services and fine merchants serving residents and visitors in its plazas and off Route 100.

And now th e Town of New Castle is planning a 200- year celebration of Millwood on October 28th at Gedney Park from 12-5 p.m. with a host of activities planned: a big stage and band, food trucks, as well as rides/bouncy castles, face painting, pumpkin painting, and other fun activities for kids. Admission is free.

A shuttle bus will pick up people from the parking in the front field and overflow parking at West Orchard school to the back of Gedney.

In a release about the event, Town Supervisor Robert Greenstein thanked Ike Kuzio, our new Superintendent of Recreation & Parks, Suzanne Kavic, co-chair of the Millwood West End Advisory Board, Councilwoman Hala Makowska, Town Administrator Jill Shapiro & Ciara Gannon for their work on planning this event, and a host of participating merchant sponsors from throughout New Castle, and beyond.

Admission is free.

To learn more about ‘The Magic of Millwood and the West End,” please also visit https://www.theinsidepress.com/the-magic-of-millwood-the-west-end