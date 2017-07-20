Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Join EVAN’S TEAM Golf/Tennis/Dodgeball Outing: July 25!

Tuesday, July 25th 

11:30 a.m. Registration 

11:30 -1:00 Buffet Lunch

1:00 p.m. Golf Shotgun Start

(Lots of fun competition, contests & The Famous Heineken Cart)

9:30 a.m. Tennis Activities

7:00 p.m. Cocktails/ Dodgeball/ Dinner/Open Bar

2017 MERCEDES CONVERTIBLE RAFFLE

Take advantage of the FAMILY BARGAIN.

Evan’s Team is about the community and never about breaking the bank.

Paying golfers can add family members for tennis, dodgeball or dinner (with open bar) – for just $25 per family member. Tennis players can add dodgeball and dinner guests for $25 as well.

HOSTED BY:

Michael Brooks

Robert Fuhrer

The Lieberman Family

The Evan’s Team Foundation

Bruce Murray from SiriusXM NFL Radio is again doing the dodgeball play-by-play with his legendary local color commentator Rick Birdoff.  We are expecting another lively tournament with participants of all ages, genders and beer-bellies.   We are also providing betting lines for the spectators to win some very cool prizes while appetizers and cocktails are being served.  

Register today for your activities!

 

Trump National Golf Club

399 Pine Road

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Events:

Golf, Buffet Lunch & Dinner ~ $395

Tennis & Dinner ~ $150

Spectator & Dinner ~ $100

Dodgeball & Dinner ~$50 suggested donation

 FAMILY BARGAIN PLAN: ~$25 per family member

(Golfers can add family members to play Tennis, Dodgeball or as  Dinner guests for $25 per)

(Tennis players can add family members to play Dodgball or Dinner guests for $25 per)

 

Sponsorship Opportunities:

 

Platinum

$25,000

  • Exclusivity of “Presenting Sponsor”
  • Name/Logo on all material
  • Premium signage throughout the event
  • Recognition in Evan Lieberman Family Lounge at Westchester Medical Center
  • Full 8×10 color journal ad on Back Cover
  • 4 golf foursomes
  • 8 tennis players
  • 20 dinner guests

Also:

30 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($3k value)

 Diamond

$10,000

  • Name/Logo on all material
  • Premium signage throughout the event
  • Full 8×10 color journal ad inside cover
  • 4 golf foursomes
  • 8 tennis players
  • 20 dinner guests

 

 

Also:

20 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($2k value)
Gold

$7,500

  • Full page color journal ad
  • 4 foursomes
  • 8 tennis players
  • 10 dinner guests
  • Premium sponsor signage on driving range, putting green and dining area.

Also:

15 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($1.5k value)

 Silver

$5,000

  • Half Page Journal ad
  • 3 Foursomes
  • 4 tennis players
  • 6 dinner guests,
  • premium signage throughout the event.

Also:

10 Mercedes Raffle Tix (1k value)

  Bronze

$2,500

  • 1 Foursome
  • Journal recognition
  • 2 tennis players
  • 4 dinner guests
  • Signage

Also:

5 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($500 value)

 

 

Hole Sponsor

~ $100

 Golf Contest

Sponsor

~ $250

 Tennis Court

Sponsor

~ $100

 Dodgeball Sponsor

~ $250

 

What is Evan’s Team?

Evan’s team is a group effort committed to helping the community. There are times we need to raise awareness or times we need to raise funds. But either way, we all enjoy working together and making something good happen.

Our team continues to challenge ourselves with events that are fun in participation, but also very relevant in accomplishing ambitious goals.

Our first project was aimed at helping trauma patients and families at the Westchester Medical Center by aiding in a much needed remodeling of the family area. On a daily basis, helicopters efficiently medevac patients from all over New York State for what will inevitably be an extended stay for that patient. Effectively treating a trauma victim also includes aid to family members who have been surprised by a loved-one’s injury and need to be educated on life-sustaining decisions. However, the previous waiting-area left room for improvement for the family members hunkering in for a long stay. We completed an expanded waiting area and created a block of rooms where those families can rest comfortably in dorm sleeper rooms, private doctor consult rooms, a nutrition area, locker room and shower.

Want to join our team?  Click Here to Learn More about Evan’s Team

