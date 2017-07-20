Join EVAN’S TEAM Golf/Tennis/Dodgeball Outing: July 25!

Tuesday, July 25th 11:30 a.m. Registration 11:30 -1:00 Buffet Lunch 1:00 p.m. Golf Shotgun Start (Lots of fun competition, contests & The Famous Heineken Cart) 9:30 a.m. Tennis Activities 7:00 p.m. Cocktails/ Dodgeball/ Dinner/Open Bar 2017 MERCEDES CONVERTIBLE RAFFLE Add to My Calendar Take advantage of the FAMILY BARGAIN . Evan’s Team is about the community and never about breaking the bank. Paying golfers can add family members for tennis, dodgeball or dinner (with open bar) – for just $25 per family member. Tennis players can add dodgeball and dinner guests for $25 as well. HOSTED BY: Michael Brooks Robert Fuhrer The Lieberman Family The Evan’s Team Foundation Bruce Murray from SiriusXM NFL Radio is again doing the dodgeball play-by-play with his legendary local color commentator Rick Birdoff. We are expecting another lively tournament with participants of all ages, genders and beer-bellies. We are also providing betting lines for the spectators to win some very cool prizes while appetizers and cocktails are being served. Register today for your activities! Trump National Golf Club 399 Pine Road Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510 Driving Directions Events: Golf, Buffet Lunch & Dinner ~ $395 Tennis & Dinner ~ $150 Spectator & Dinner ~ $100 Dodgeball & Dinner ~$50 suggested donation FAMILY BARGAIN PLAN: ~$25 per family member (Golfers can add family members to play Tennis, Dodgeball or as Dinner guests for $25 per) (Tennis players can add family members to play Dodgball or Dinner guests for $25 per) Sponsorship Opportunities: Platinum $25,000 Exclusivity of “Presenting Sponsor”

Name/Logo on all material

Premium signage throughout the event

Recognition in Evan Lieberman Family Lounge at Westchester Medical Center

Full 8×10 color journal ad on Back Cover

4 golf foursomes

8 tennis players

20 dinner guests Also: 30 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($3k value) Diamond $10,000 Name/Logo on all material

Premium signage throughout the event

Full 8×10 color journal ad inside cover

4 golf foursomes

8 tennis players

20 dinner guests Also: 20 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($2k value) Gold $7,500 Full page color journal ad

4 foursomes

8 tennis players

10 dinner guests

Premium sponsor signage on driving range, putting green and dining area. Also: 15 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($1.5k value) Silver $5,000 Half Page Journal ad

3 Foursomes

4 tennis players

6 dinner guests,

premium signage throughout the event. Also: 10 Mercedes Raffle Tix (1k value) Bronze $2,500 1 Foursome

Journal recognition

2 tennis players

4 dinner guests

Signage Also: 5 Mercedes Raffle Tix ($500 value) Hole Sponsor ~ $100 Golf Contest Sponsor ~ $250 Tennis Court Sponsor ~ $100 Dodgeball Sponsor ~ $250