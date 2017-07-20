Join EVAN’S TEAM Golf/Tennis/Dodgeball Outing: July 25!

|
Tuesday, July 25th
11:30 a.m. Registration
11:30 -1:00 Buffet Lunch
1:00 p.m. Golf Shotgun Start
(Lots of fun competition, contests & The Famous Heineken Cart)
9:30 a.m. Tennis Activities
7:00 p.m. Cocktails/ Dodgeball/ Dinner/Open Bar
2017 MERCEDES CONVERTIBLE RAFFLE
Take advantage of the FAMILY BARGAIN.
Evan’s Team is about the community and never about breaking the bank.
Paying golfers can add family members for tennis, dodgeball or dinner (with open bar) – for just $25 per family member. Tennis players can add dodgeball and dinner guests for $25 as well.
HOSTED BY:
Michael Brooks
Robert Fuhrer
The Lieberman Family
The Evan’s Team Foundation
Bruce Murray from SiriusXM NFL Radio is again doing the dodgeball play-by-play with his legendary local color commentator Rick Birdoff. We are expecting another lively tournament with participants of all ages, genders and beer-bellies. We are also providing betting lines for the spectators to win some very cool prizes while appetizers and cocktails are being served.
What is Evan’s Team?
Evan’s team is a group effort committed to helping the community. There are times we need to raise awareness or times we need to raise funds. But either way, we all enjoy working together and making something good happen.
Our team continues to challenge ourselves with events that are fun in participation, but also very relevant in accomplishing ambitious goals.
Our first project was aimed at helping trauma patients and families at the Westchester Medical Center by aiding in a much needed remodeling of the family area. On a daily basis, helicopters efficiently medevac patients from all over New York State for what will inevitably be an extended stay for that patient. Effectively treating a trauma victim also includes aid to family members who have been surprised by a loved-one’s injury and need to be educated on life-sustaining decisions. However, the previous waiting-area left room for improvement for the family members hunkering in for a long stay. We completed an expanded waiting area and created a block of rooms where those families can rest comfortably in dorm sleeper rooms, private doctor consult rooms, a nutrition area, locker room and shower.
