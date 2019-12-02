“Why I Like World Cup Gymnastics”

Courtesy of World Cup Gymnastics
Here, our student gymnasts can learn high level skills while developing self-confidence, discipline and self-esteem. We asked kids to tell us why they like coming to World Cup gymnastics classes. Their answers were clear! Because……
1. I like practicing with my teammates.
2. I like doing the Ninja blocks because it makes me feel like a spider.
3. I like learning how to do a front flip on the trampoline.
4. I get stamps and get to climb the rock wall.
5. I get to do a handstand flat back into the pit.
6. I love to bounce on the trampoline.
7. I love to get to the top of the ninja wall.
8. I like to climb the rope and get big muscles.
9. I like yelling “kowabunga” when I jump into the pit.
10. I like the feeling of finally accomplishing a skill.
