“Why I Like World Cup Gymnastics”

Here, our student gymnasts can learn high level skills while developing self-confidence, discipline and self-esteem. We asked kids to tell us why they like coming to World Cup gymnastics classes. Their answers were clear! Because……

1. I like practicing with my teammates.

2. I like doing the Ninja blocks because it makes me feel like a spider.

3. I like learning how to do a front flip on the trampoline.

4. I get stamps and get to climb the rock wall.

5. I get to do a handstand flat back into the pit.

6. I love to bounce on the trampoline.

7. I love to get to the top of the ninja wall.

8. I like to climb the rope and get big muscles.

9. I like yelling “kowabunga” when I jump into the pit.

10. I like the feeling of finally accomplishing a skill.

