What is your secret super power?

Kristine Rothman

“Grace under fire is my secret super power. The ability to stay calm, centered, and grounded even when life gets chaotic. Whether it’s a packed multi-level class, a hectic morning with my boys, or one of those days when everything seems to happen at once, I find strength in taking a deep breath and moving through it with steadiness. I may be buzzing on the inside, but on the outside, I stay composed–cool as a cucumber–and ready to handle whatever comes my way.”

Kristine Rothman is a classical Pilates instructor at Breathe Pilates and Yoga, where she loves helping clients find strength, balance, and confidence through mindful movement. She lives in Chappaqua with her husband, two sons, and their two handsome Bernedoodles, Shea and Citi.

Lorenzo Thantu

“My secret super power is a combination of self-reflection, empathy, intuition, optimism, and resilience that has shaped my personal journey. Self-reflection gives me the courage to look inward and truly know myself. With empathy, I can open my heart to others, striving to understand their feelings and offer genuine care. Intuition guides me when the path ahead is uncertain and empowers me to make the right decision in almost all situations. Optimism reminds me to always seek light even when the world feels heavy. Resilience helps me recover from setbacks, teaching me that I am stronger than I once was.”

Lorenzo Thantu lives in Chappaqua with his family. He was a United States Environmental Protection Agency remedial project manager in the Superfund program for four decades.

Paige Stelzl

“Resilience is my secret super power. In both personal and professional, I have had to tackle big and small feats. Whether it be a long-term goal or a day-to-day series of events, I am able to lock in my focus with great resilience to get the job done. Nothing stands in my way when I have a task in mind. I am unstoppable!”

Paige Stelzl, is a 31-year-old Pleasantville native and the owner of Untied-Chappaqua, who is celebrating 10 years as a business owner.

Lori Kanner

“My secret super power is kindness/caring and being a connector. I always tell my kids to surround themselves with people who light up when they walk into a room. I try to model that. Kindness and connecting people bring me joy and it truly makes a difference for others. It builds community and gives everyone a sense of belonging–being seen and heard. When I connect with someone I am always thinking, how can I help personally or by connecting that person with someone else. Kindness costs nothing but wow it makes you feel incredible! By being kind and connecting others I try to leave places better than I found them.”

Lori Kanner is a member of the Byram Hills Board of Education. She lives in Armonk.