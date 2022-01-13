Westchester County Employees Hold Donation Drive for Bronx Families Impacted by Fire

Donations Encouraged at County Office Building

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is commending County employees for coming together to donate what they can to help Bronx families impacted by Sunday’s devastating and deadly fire that claimed the lives of 17 people, including 8 children.

Latimer said: “We are grieving with our brothers and sisters in the Bronx. For years Westchester has had a strong connection to the Bronx and that link is undeniable. It is our duty to give back and help our neighbors who have lost so much. We want to help them heal, rebuild and let them know we are here for them. Our hearts are with the survivors and the families left behind as we share in this loss.”

Assistant County Attorney Irma Cosgriff approached the County Executive about setting up a donation drive to help the families after hearing of the tragedy.

Cosgriff said: “I had an overwhelming sense of sadness for the individuals and families affected by this tragedy and wanted to do something to help. We want to provide an easy and trusted way for County employees’ donations to be most effective. This is about us doing something.”

A donation box at Michaelian Office Building at 148 Martine Avenue in White Plains has been set up to receive donations beginning Friday, January 14 through January 21. Employees are asked to place their donations in large transportable plastic bags. The items will be donated to PS-85 Great Expectations School, where many of the children impacted by this fire, attended.

Essential items needed include: bottled water, pillows, blankets, non-perishable food, sanitizer, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, pet products, new and unworn clothing (sweatpants, sweatshirts, undershirts, socks, kids and adult-sized underwear, kids and adult-sized pajamas), diapers and baby items and unused bedding.

County residents are encouraged to assist where they can. Monetary donations can be made via the links provided below:

MONETARY DONATION LINKS: