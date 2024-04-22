The Pleasantville Music Festival Announces Exciting July 13, 2024 Line-Up!

Residents of Westchester and the surrounding area should put on their dancing shoes and get ready for the return of one of the region’s most popular summer events: The Pleasantville Music Festival, slated for Saturday July 13th. Now in its 18th year, New York’s Backyard Jam, sponsored by Northwell Health, brings together 18 musical acts and curates them on three stages for a day and evening of great tuneage at the Village’s Parkway Field.

Of the Festival’s three stages, the largest is the Main Stage. It is set in the middle of Parkway Field, and it’s where the national acts generally play. This year’s just-announced musical line-up includes Brooklyn indie rocker Margaret Glaspy; reggae royalty, The Wailers; West Coast ‘roots rockers’, The Record Company; and 90’s mega hit-makers, Better Than Ezra.

Not far from the Main Stage are both the Chill Tent Stage and the Party Stage. Each becomes active between acts on the Main Stage. The Chill Tent is where the music and temperature both tend to be a bit cooler. It’s here that you’ll find more acoustic and softer music, tucked away from both the elements and the hustle and bustle of the main field. This year, Chill Tent stage artists include endearing singer/songwriter, Jesse Terry and the stage’s headliner, witty and engaging folk-rocker, Jill Sobule. The Party Stage is where you’ll find vibrant, younger acts working to get the crowd pumped up and dancing. This year it will be headlined by The Collection, an alt-pop band out of North Carolina. The line-up on these stages will be supplemented by a host of local and regional artists, all adding up to a full day of great music for all.

According to Festival Director Bruce Figler, having variety is key. “Musically, we really try to have a little something for everyone. We know that we attract many different age brackets, along with a wide range of music tastes, so we try to check off as many boxes as we can.”

Even though it’s called a Music Festival, it is much more than that. There’s the Captain Lawrence Beer & Wine Garden with an array of adult beverages for those 21 and over. Hungry? A Food Court features delicious selections for all tastes and palates (Outside food is permitted to be brought in, but outside alcohol is not permitted). You can take a break and browse the Festival’s Vendor Village featuring crafts and other unique shopping opportunities. And since children under 12 get in free, there are plenty of kids’ activities to keep them busy, such as the Kid’s Zone with rides, games, and face painting. There will also be a noon time music performance for kids in the Chill Tent. With all this going on, you might be surprised to learn that the Festival is run mostly by volunteers.

Getting to Parkway Field is easy. Those who live nearby, can walk or ride their bikes there. Those who come from away, can arrive by Metro North, Beeline bus, or by car. Parking is free at nearby Pace University with a quick and easy, free shuttle to get attendees to the field.

According to Figler, “It’s kind of a pop-up backyard party, complete with lawn chairs, blankets and friends. And even though we bring in some big-name acts, the Festival retains its small town charm. It’s a very manageable event. I like to think of it as the music festival for people who like the idea of music festivals much more so than the realities of many of the festivals out there.”

Unless attendees have reservations in the Festival’s popular Tent City area, tents and umbrellas are not permitted on the field as they block the sightlines of people seated behind them. Those that wish for a respite from the elements can find refuge within the Chill Tent or under the large Shade Tent towards the back of the main field.

Gates open on July 13th at 11 a.m. with the first act starting at noon. The music usually finishes by 9:30 p.m. The Pleasantvile Music Festival is a rain or shine event. For tickets or more info, go to PleasantvilleMusicFestival.com.