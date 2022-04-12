The Children’s Dream Foundation Announces its May 13 Fundraiser Honoring Leaders in Pediatric Healthcare

The Children’s Dream Foundation (CDF) is pleased to announce that its annual celebration and fundraiser will return this spring in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Scheduled for Friday, May 13th at the Shenorock Shore Club, the organization will honor two leaders in pediatric healthcare in the Hudson Valley.

This year’s event will honor Katharine Yamulla, MA, CHSE, who is responsible for the overall leadership of the Clinical Skills and Simulation Center at New York Medical College (NYMC). The Center educates over 3,000 medical professionals in our region each year. Ms. Yamulla was chosen to be honored for her devotion to pediatric healthcare and her commitment to medical education in the Hudson Valley.

Our 2022 Medical Service Award will be presented to Douglas R. Puder, MD, FAAP, a practicing pediatrician at Clarkstown Pediatrics since 1987, in recognition of his lifelong work in pediatrics as both a pediatrician and an educator. Respected and well-known at the local and state levels, Dr. Puder was involved in building the Pediatrics Department at Nyack Hospital and assisted the Children’s Dream Foundation in creating Nyack Hospital’s pediatric emergency room.

This year’s event will be the first since 2019 and its success will be instrumental in continuing to fulfill the CDF’s mission to support pediatric care in the Hudson Valley. Benefit Chair and Board Member Ida Doctor explains, “we have worked to continue funding our grants to improve pediatric healthcare across the Hudson Valley, but the annual dinner, auction and journal have always provided the majority of our funding. Like many small charitable organizations, we depend on community support of our event.”

As would be expected, the event will observe all CDC, New York State and local guidelines, as keeping our guests and supporters safe is our utmost concern. Currently, plans are to include the dinner format enjoyed in the past, but contingency plans will be in place if there is a need to pivot.

The Children’s Dream Foundation is appealing to the community for support through advertising in the journal, auction donations and/or the purchase of event tickets. Please visit our website www.thecdf.org or call our office 914-305-0594 for details.

About Us

For 30 years, The Children’s Dream Foundation (CDF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has provided grants to healthcare organizations in the Hudson Valley to improve emergency pediatric health care.

CDF provides grants in three main areas:

Pediatric Treatment Facilities and Equipment : As demand for emergency facilities has risen, CDF has supported area hospitals by donating pediatric treatment areas and specialized equipment that is properly sized for babies and children.

Training for Medical Personnel: To save the lives of children in life-threatening emergencies, CDF provides grants for training equipment and training sessions for medical personnel and first responders.

Preventative Care and Safety Programs: CDF believes that good preventative care is the best way to give the consistent care that keeps children from visiting emergency rooms. Grants are given to community healthcare centers for crucial healthcare programs, safety equipment and education.

The Children’s Dream Foundation, 7 Rye Ridge Plaza, Suite 101, Rye Brook, NY 10573; 914-305-0594.

