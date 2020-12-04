Tara Mikolay Jewels and Generosity Add a Special Sparkle through the Holidays

Community has always been the cornerstone of Chappaqua’s Desires by Mikolay, and, in these challenging and unprecedented times, owner Tara Mikolay has taken great strides to to stay connected to her legions of loyal customers and continue to give back.

We caught up with Tara to find out how Desires has survived, thrived, and continued to be the heart of the town this year.

Inside Press : How have you stayed connected with your customers during the pandemic?

Tara Mikolay: It may seem frivolous to think about jewelry during a pandemic, but, though the celebrations may look a little different, we are still honoring all of the same milestones- birthdays, anniversaries, bat mitzvahs- so we have worked tirelessly to adapt our business to safely help customers- old and new-mark these special occasions. We have done FaceTime shopping, shopping by text, DMs on social media, curbside pickup, local delivery and of course shopping online to meet the need in the “new normal”. In our over 15 years here, we have developed deep relationships with our customers, so they trust us!

Inside Press: What’s your favorite holiday gift this season?

Tara Mikolay: The floral pave diamond stud earring in white gold, ($1265 -less 10% off for our Holiday Sale!) we featured on the front of our holiday book are a personal favorite- they are versatile, sparkly, and can really pep up your Zoom meeting game! But more than just beautiful jewelry, we have holiday gifts at all price points…for almost anyone on your list. For example, our bestselling snowglobes FLY out of the store every season! Just send us your shopping list and let us do the rest!

Inside Press: You are always known for giving back. What organizations are you focusing on this year?

Tara Mikolay: For most of us the holidays are vastly different this year, with many of us separated from loved ones. Despite this I am aware of how blessed we are…in the back of my mind I am ever so cognizant of all those who do without in this world. Among others, we are supporting two organizations this season that are particularly near and dear to our hearts. The first is the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry- we are constantly in awe of this organization and the good work that they do for so many in need! And- if you know me, you know what an animal lover I am- so we are ALWAYS supporting the SPCA, and selling the most gorgeous ornaments to benefit them!

Inside Press: What’s on YOUR holiday wish list this year?

Tara Mikolay: I have always wanted two pygmy goats…it is a fantasy of mine to have a farm and since we are home all the time now, it seems like the perfect time! There is nothing like the joy of watching animals frolic in my field and I think my fur babies would LOVE them! Though I have been hinting hard to Scott (Tara’s husband), I keep getting a firm no! So…instead I have my eye on these gorgeous gemstone stackable bracelets at the store from Jane Taylor. No one does colored stones like Jane…they are magnificent. And color makes me happy 🙂 Hoping to find those under the tree this year!

To order, contact:

Desires by Mikolay

55 King Street Chappaqua, NY

Call or text (914) 238-2223

info@desiresbymikolay.com

desiresbymikolay.com

@desiresbymikolay

Robin Chwatko likes to celebrate all holidays. She lives in Chappaqua with her son and rescue animals. And after speaking to Tara is obsessed with pygmy goats too…