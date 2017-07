The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center invites you to our Spring Luncheon, May 10, 12 Noon to 2 PM . It will be held at Bet Am Shalom Synagogue, 295 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606. The cost is $36 includes program and kosher lunch.

Holocaust survivor, Helga Luden, will be the guest speaker. Barbara Wind, Director, of the Holocaust Council of Greater MetroWest, will discuss “How to Talk to your Children about the Holocaust.”

For more information, please call (914)696-0738.