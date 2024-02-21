Strong Show of Support to Westchester Jewish Council Honorees & to the Larger Community

On Saturday, January 27, the Westchester Jewish Council held their 48th Gala at Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains. The theme was ‘Standing Strong, Standing Together.’ The honorees for the evening were Board members Michele Gregson, Sarene Shanus and Harold Treiber, and Jeremy A. Abramson of the Premier Collection. The Council connects, convenes and safeguards Westchester’s Jewish communities and strengthens relationships among Jews, the over 130+ member organizations, Westchester to Israel, our elected officials and other ethnic and faith-based individuals and organizations, and the community at large.

The evening, attended by over 500 people, included a wide-range of politicians, including Chris Burdick, Vedat Gashi, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Mike Lawler and George Latimer. Several spoke including Latimer who made a point of reminding attendees: “You are not alone.” Entertainment was provided by Ben Nemzer, magician and mentalist, who astounded everyone with his performance.

Among the honorees, Chappaqua’s Michele Gregson was recognized for her activities informing, gathering, leading and speaking out about issues of importance to both the Jewish community and her hometown. Gregson has served as Chair of UJA’s Westchester Women’s campaign, created and still chairs UJA’s Women’s Symposium. She is also the founder of Jewish Women of Westchester on Facebook, and the Chair of Friends of Chappaqua Performing Arts Center (ChappPAC).

“The Gala felt different this year because of recent events in Israel since October 7th and the rise in antisemitism in both our county and our country,” said Gregson. “But, the coming together as a community by both those who attended and the speeches given by our politicians, made everyone feel supported and united.”