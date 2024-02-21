Soothe your Soul at a Caramoor Springtime Concert

This month marks the first performances of the year at Caramoor Center for Music & The Arts in Katonah, all set in the warmth and beauty of the Music Room at the Rosen House.

The Spring Season features three chamber concerts: Ivalas Quartet (Sunday, February 25), multi-Grammy winning Pacifica Quartet (Sunday, April 14), and Abeo Quartet (Sunday, May 5), Caramoor’s 2023-24 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence. Vocal music fans will want to catch Caramoor’s Schwab Vocal Rising Stars (Sunday, March 17) and Will Liverman (Sunday, March 24).

In April, in partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Caramoor will present charismatic alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix, for an evening that fuses jazz, hip-hop, and soul (Friday, April 19).

This May, in collaboration with City Winery, Caramoor presents Smithsonian Folkways artist and multi-instrumentalist Jack Blount who will share his interpretations of Black folk music via the banjo, fiddle, electric guitar and synthesizer (Saturday, May 11). May also brings a sold-out performance from the Chopin International Competition-winning piano virtuoso Seong-Jin Cho (Wednesday, May 15), just days before his sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall.

The Spring season wraps up on Sunday, May 19, with Caramoor’s first outdoor concert of the year. This Family Concert on Friends Field features Sonia de los Santos, offering delightful songs for children and adults of all ages, and vocals in English and Spanish. Tickets for Caramoor’s Spring concerts, as well as Saturday Rosen House Tours and the popular Afternoon Teas, are on sale now… and, not to fear: the full Caramoor Summer Season will be announced on Tuesday, March 5! Tickets for summer will go on sale that day to members, followed by the public on sale on Tuesday, March 12. Please visit caramoor.org.