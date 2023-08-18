Save the Date! October 26 Annual Gala of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) will hold their annual Benefit on Thursday evening, October 26th starting at 6:30pm at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. This year HHREC will honor Sam Rosmarin and Kathy Zaltas, and will feature a live theatrical performance of the award-winning Letters from Anne and Martin, a unique production that combines the iconic voices of Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Kathy Grosz-Zaltas is a daughter of Holocaust survivors and serves on the HHREC Advisory Board. She is also an active member of the Center’s GenerationsForward group of 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation descendants who are committed to keeping their family’s Holocaust story relevant. Kathy is the owner and president of Zaltas Gallery of Fine Jewelry located in Mamaroneck.

Sam Rosmarin is the son of two Holocaust Survivors, and is a member of the HHREC GenerationsForward group and co-host of the HHREC Memory Keeper Story Hour. Sam has enjoyed a stellar multi-decade career as a catastrophic personal injury litigator who currently devotes himself to the art and science of mediation and arbitration

The program will also include the annual presentation of the HHREC Eugene M. & Emily Grant Spirit of Humanity Awards. To register for this event, or for more information including sponsorship opportunities visit hhrecny.org email benefit@hhrecny.org or call 914-696-0738.