Sandy Hook Victim’s Mother Scarlett Lewis Explains to Students How Love Empowers

Sandy Hook Victim’s Mothers Scarlett Lewis Presented the Keynote Address at the 17th Annual Human Rights Institute held by the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

March 15, 2019, New Rochelle– Held at Iona College, The Human Rights Institute for High School Student Leaders promotes student awareness of human rights issues on both local and global levels, and empowers students to become Upstanders by creating and implementing Action Plans of their own.

Almost 500 high school students and 45 teachers from 44 high schools* attended.

Millie Jasper, Executive Director of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center gave the opening remarks, followed by a rousing speech by Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis and founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, delivered the keynote speech.

“Scarlett Lewis emphasized the importance of empowering youth by choosing love over angry thoughts, inspiring bravery, and being an Upstander. This message reflects what we try to promote through our annual Human Rights Institute, to inspire students to make a difference and to take positive action for change,” said Julie Scallero, Co-Director of Education at The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center.

The students then broke up into small groups to workshop key topics of interest such as DACA, the #MeToo movement, Human Trafficking and more.**

Judith Altmann, Holocaust survivor and member of the Speakers Bureau at the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center, also relayed her story of survival to the students.

The following Student Leader Awards were issued:

2018 Richard A. Berman Leadership Award to Elena Cohen of Somers High School

2018 Neil Ginsberg Student “Upstander” Award to Hannah Sophia Soloway of Walter Panas High School

2018 Andy Cahn Student “Community Service” Award to Anuk DeSilva of Walter Panas High School.

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center hosts the Institute to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust to support the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect.

For more information please contact Millie Jasper, Executive Director, at (914) 696-0738 or mjasper@hhrecny.org.