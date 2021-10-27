Kristallnacht Commemoration Solidarity Walk of Remembrance Planned Across Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

On Sunday, November 7th 2021 starting at 9 a.m., the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center of Westchester will join with the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education of Rockland to commemorate the 83rd Anniversary of Kristallnacht with a solidarity walk across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to remember and honor the victims, survivors and rescuers of the Kristallnacht pogroms and the Holocaust. For more information, please contact the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center 914.696.0738 mjasper@hhrecny.org www.hhrecny.org or the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education at 845.574.4099 www.holocauststudies.org. Please call soon for meeting place and for availability: registration to this walk is capped at 75.

Kristallnacht, also called the “Night of the Broken Glass” was a horrific, violent assault launched by the German Nazi government against the Jews on November 9, 1938. Over the course of the two day pogrom, over 30,000 Jews were arrested, 91 Jews were brutally murdered and hundreds more were injured. Kristallnacht foreshadowed the terror and destruction of the Holocaust.