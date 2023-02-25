INSIDE PRESS SPRING PICKS: Five Local Events to Check Out

Sunday March 12 – Sunday June 25:

Miniature Worlds: Joseph Cornell, Ray Johnson, Yayoi

“The exhibit explores the friendships between Joseph Cornell and two pioneering artists–Ray Johnson and Yayoi Kusama–and brings their works together for the first time. By delving into the visual conversations, deep resonances, and shared sensibilities that emerged from these two relationships, the exhibition offers a rare snapshot of the role social networks and sociality play in the process of artmaking.” katonahmuseum.org

Text & Image courtesy of Katonah Museum of Art



Saturday March 18:

Sugaring-Off Party at the Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation

“Enjoy winter’s sweet rewards at this annual celebration that offers food, music and sugaring demonstrations all day; free.” parks.westchestergov.com/sugaring-at-westchester-county-parks

Text courtesy of Westchester County Parks. Image courtesy of Trailside Nature Museum



Friday March 24, 6:30 pm – 8 pm: One Night Only:

Charles Addams: The Artist, The Addams Family, and more with Kevin Miserocchi at the Rye Arts Center

“Kevin Miserocchi, Trustee of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, has an exclusive, personal, revealing treasury of stories to tell about both the creative and personal life of one of the most iconic artists in cartooning, pop culture, and the American art catalog. Hear Kevin spill the tea on Addams’ life from his early days as a featured cartoonist in syndicated newspapers and The New Yorker to decades of television, film, and now Netflix fame. So, what was the message Charles Addams was sending through Gomez and Morticia? And what was it like on the Black Carpet at the Netflix “Wednesday” premier in Hollywood? Come find out.”

There is a $5 fee for admission. Registration is required. ryeartscenter.org

Text and image courtesy of Rye Arts Center

Saturday April 15 – Sunday April 16:

Flower Show: Celebrate Spring! at Lyndhurst

“The Flower Show returns on April 15tth and 16th, 2023 to celebrate Lyndhurst’s spring season with a weekend-long expression of floral design and all things botanical! The mansion is transformed into a wonderland of color, texture, and fragrance as each floral designer handcrafts a display to highlight and harmonize with the opulent interiors of the historic mansion. Visitors take advantage of this rare opportunity to experience the Lyndhurst mansion awash with flowers and to walk through the home without a guided tour.

Tickets for this weekend are for general admission with timed entry. You may enter the mansion within the one-hour time frame of your chosen time slot. Your ticket includes admission to our Welcome Center tent where our local botanical market, free workshops, and food by Geordanes of Irvington are located.”

lyndhurst.org

Text and image courtesy of Lyndhurst Mansion

Saturday April 22:

Green Ossining’s 13th Annual Earth Day Festival

“In our 13th year, the Festival will continue running from 10 a.m. -5 p.m., on the beautiful banks of the Hudson River. As we honor the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day, we remain keenly aware of the great challenges affecting our natural environment, our planet, and life as we know it. Educational opportunities will include renewable energy solutions, local resilience and the importance of supporting our local economy as well as the organizations that will help toward that, using and wasting less, being more resourceful, and being a more conscious consumer, among other things.” greenossining.org

Text and image courtesy of Green Ossining