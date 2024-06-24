How ‘JewBelong’ Billboard Messages Inspire Hope and Gratitude in the Battle Against Antisemitism

The first time I noticed the signature JewBelong hot pink billboard with a message advocating for not only Jewish safety, but also for Jewish understanding, I thought: how clever! It felt like a gift ‘from above’, and in these treacherous times of skyrocketing antisemitism, particularly since October 7, each one feels like a gift–but so much more.

Each billboard ‘sighting’, including the ones that travel on trucks, and recently on water too, instill a sense of relief and comfort that someone ‘out there’ understands the threats looming and is taking concrete steps to influence hearts and minds far and wide, and not just Jewish ones. In short, they are not just singing to the choir, but trying to reach as its founder puts it, “the mushy middle.”

I was thrilled for the opportunity to meet the ‘brains’ behind these messages, JewBelong’s cofounder Archie Gottesman, at a recent fundraiser for UJA Federation of New York. Visit: ujafedny.org

On June 6, 100s gathered at the Brae Burn Country Club in Harrison, NY, for a presentation by Gottesman about the billboards’ vital messaging and the need for as many as possible out there too.

To date, the billboards have appeared in 32 states. They very much require charitable contributions to launch and sustain, so do visit JewBelong.com

“Any amount matters,” Gottesman said.

“I don’t care where you are in your Jewish journey,” Gottesman stated. “We have a message for everyone. It’s an expensive battle – 200 billboards cost approximately one million dollars– (and they have to battle graffiti too) but it is so worthwhile and so important.”

More of what Gottesman conveyed during her talk:

“Every billboard starts a conversation. I want the world to be talking about antisemitsm. It’s not fair that we have been talking about everyone else’s rights and leaving antisemitism off the table. That’s how change is made in this country.”

“When you think about social issues the country talks about, such as Black Lives Matter or Me Too, they had to become aware of the issue first. Message matters.”

“I’m going for the ‘mushy middle’; those people who can still be swayed by the messaging. Too many are getting swayed by the other side.”

The information below is courtesy of/direct from JewBelong:

About JewBelong

JewBelong is a non-profit group supporting Joyous Judaism and fighting antisemitism through a national outdoor campaign that includes traditional billboards as well as billboard trucks. JewBelong has run over 600 billboards across the country reaching over 250 million people. Our trucks have crossed the country and reached many millions more! Through a library of free resources, JewBelong also offers education and meaningful DIY rituals for Jews, allies, and anyone who has felt like a Jewish outsider or feels disengaged from the religion.



About JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman

Prior to founding JewBelong, Archie served for more than 30 years as executive vice-president/chief branding officer of Edison Properties and its multiple entities. Gottesman was the voice behind Manhattan Mini Storage’s iconic billboards, which became a viral sensation with a mix of edgy humor and common-sense advice.