HHREC Announces 2022 Summer Educators Tour Plans and Registration Opening

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) has announced their 2022 Study Tour of Germany and Poland. This HHREC educational mission offers teachers a unique opportunity to visit the sites of the Holocaust in Germany and Poland and speak with experts in the field. The guided tour and trip will run from July 2nd to 17th and will be offered to educators from the Lower Hudson Valley of New York and from other parts of the U.S.

” We are very excited to resume offering our Educators Study Tour in 2022” said Steven Goldberg, Co-Director of Education at HHREC. “And while we have enjoyed offering this unique biennial program to teachers here in Lower Hudson since 2012, is it gratifying to hear from many others around the country who are planning to join us. The is designed to expand teacher comprehension of this monumental event in human history and inspire and motivate them as they prepare to teach the lessons of the Holocaust and promote protection of Human Rights to their students. He added “It is very important to us and our mission to pass on the lessons we have learned for the future.”

Trip highlights for the 2022 HHREC Summer Tour include:

Sightseeing Coach Tour of Berlin, including Berlin Wall Memorial, Brandenburg Gate, Bebelplatz

Holocaust Memorials in Berlin (Murdered Jews of Europe, Memorial in the Bavarian Quarter, Memorial Track 17 – Berlin Grunewald, Homosexuals, Sinti and Roma, “T4” Memorial, Stolpersteine)

Educational programs at the House of the Wannsee Conference, Murdered Jews of Europe Memorial Museum, Jewish Museum (Berlin), Stasi Museum Marienfelder Refugee Center, Documentation Center Nazi Party Parade Grounds in Nürnberg, Nürnberg Courthouse, Polin (Museum of the History of Polish Jews)

Tour and educational program at Sachsenhausen and Auschwitz-Birkenau

Tour of Kasimierz historic Jewish section of Krakow

Panel discussion on Jewish life and antisemitism in Germany today and visit to a synagogue in Berlin

Panel discussion on Migrant Settlement in Germany: Education, Housing, Employment, Legal Issues

Program on tolerance education and civil society in Germany: 7xjung – training ground for solidarity and respect

The Summer Tour Trip cost includes intercontinental roundtrip flights New York (JFK) – Berlin (BER), public transportation including local coach or taxi, local and long-distance trains, Intra-European trains and flights, and accommodations include breakfast in 3- and 4-star hotels (14 nights) in Berlin, Nürnberg, Warsaw, Krakow, lunches and dinners, an English- speaking guide, lectures, discussions, and local guided tours in English or with English translation, and museum entrance fees. Lower Hudson Valley New York educators will receive a $2100 honorarium, and all participants will receive 90 CTLE hours at the conclusion of the program.

For more information, and to register, visit hhrecny.org/educators-study-tours or contact Steven Goldberg at sgoldberg@hhrecny.org

About The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a not-for-profit organization based in White Plains New York that serves Westchester, Fairfield and neighboring counties. Their Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Their work with students and teachers helps schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, they have brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights crimes to more than 1500 teachers, and through them to thousands of middle and high school students. Through their volunteer Educators Program Committee, the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center gives teachers the unique opportunity to develop programs for themselves and others. These programs not only enrich teachers’ knowledge about the Holocaust and related issues, but they also provide the lens through which to view all other human rights violations. For more information call 914.696.0738 email info@hhrecny.org