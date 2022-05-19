Four Premier Regional Arts Organizations Join Together to Offer the HUDSON VALLEY SUMMER ARTS PASS

The Jacob Burns Film Center, Historic Hudson Valley, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival have joined together to announce an exciting new initiative: the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass.

The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass is a discounted bundle of tickets to the season’s top events. With an abundance of offerings across the four partner organizations, the Pass helps consumers plan a vibrant and diversified season of arts and culture – all within a short drive! The Pass costs $148, but is valued at over $320, and a link to buy the Pass can be found on each of the participating organizations’ websites through June 20, 2022.





Offers include:

Jacob Burns Film Center, Pleasantville

You’ll receive four tickets (plus two coupons for free popcorn and soda) to any regular* screening. With a diverse slate of films carefully curated by our talented programming team, you’re sure to have an outstanding experience at our state-of-the-art theater. Stop by to get a taste of all we offer – from buzzworthy new releases and award-winning foreign films to eye-opening documentaries!

Your tickets and coupons will be mailed within 10 days of purchase. *Special events are not included in the offer. Promotion expires 8/31/22. Questions? Contact us at support@burnsfilmcenter.org or 914.773.7663, ext. 6.

Historic Hudson Valley, Sleepy Hollow Country

This summer, enjoy spectacular treasures of the Hudson Valley with two tickets for tours of three National Historic Landmarks. See Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, the charming riverside home of the Father of American Literature; gaze in wonder at stained glass windows by master artists Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall at Union Church of Pocantico Hills; and be transported to the 1750s during a tour of Philipsburg Manor.

Two tickets for each historic site tour can be reserved on hudsonvalley.org within 48 hours after purchase of the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass. Promotion expires 9/11/22. Not valid for tours of Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate, or any special events. Learn more at hudsonvalley.org. Questions? Contact us at info@hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914.366.6900.

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Katonah

Caramoor’s 2022 Summer Season is one of our most dynamic to date! Featuring top artists and ensembles spanning genres of classical, American roots, jazz, global, Broadway, and opera, Caramoor has something for everyone! Select two tickets to a concert of your choice (an $80+ value) and join us for world-class music in one of our open-air venues.

Your tickets will be emailed to you within one week of your performance. Some exclusions apply. Promotion expires 8/19/22, and is only valid for events in Caramoor’s summer season. Learn more at caramoor.org/upcoming-events/summer-caramoor-ticket-packages. Questions? Contact us at boxoffice@caramoor.org or by calling 914.232.1252.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Garrison

HVSF is bringing you a summer of storytelling, the first in our first-ever permanent home. The 2022 season includes a reimagined Shakespearean classic, a thrilling and timely contemporary American play, and an intimate and thought-provoking solo piece. Select two tickets to a weekday performance of your choice and come revel in the joy and magic of live theater.

Your tickets will be emailed to you within one week of your performance. Some exclusions apply. Promotion expires 9/18/22. Learn more at https://hvshakespeare.org/tickets-events/discounts-offers/. Questions? Contact us at boxoffice@hvshakespeare.org or 845-265-9575.

In addition to helping audiences navigate the vast summer offerings, the four organizations joined together to play an active role in rebuilding the profile of the arts in the region.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, arts presenters experienced some of the steepest economic declines, and while the world retreated into social distancing, NEA data reported that the arts shrank at nearly twice the rate of the economy as a whole. Yet throughout this downturn, the power of the arts – including both its economic and humanitarian value – burned even brighter as audiences and presenters yearned to return to live events.

Caramoor President and CEO, Edward Lewis, III, comments: “Music has the unique ability of uniting people across geography, through history, and from all lived experiences. During tumultuous times, the arts have long been a mode of healing, coping, and overcoming adversity. At Caramoor, we recognize and embrace the unique responsibility we have as arts presenters, and with our fellow participants, we create a welcoming and safe cultural community.”

“Our audiences need the arts more than ever, and the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass provides the opportunity for visitors to experience the richness of the region’s offerings,” said Historic Hudson Valley’s Vice President of Communications & Commerce, Rob Schweitzer. “We’re thrilled to offer this pass and to partner with the region’s top cultural organizations to provide even more ways for people to get out and explore the area this season.”

“We’re all excited to collaborate with other arts and culture nonprofits to highlight the diverse, vibrant cultural offerings within the Hudson Valley,” said JBFC Executive Director Mary Jo Ziesel. “We hope to encourage people to get out and try something new this summer. This discounted pass is the perfect entrée to enjoy the arts nearby.”

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Managing Director, Kate Liberman, comments: “HVSF is honored to be participating in this amazing program, which shows the impact of real collaboration among our regional arts institutions. Bringing our audiences together will be essential as the arts and culture sector recovers from the pandemic. As HVSF transitions to our new home this season, we cannot wait to celebrate our shared humanity by welcoming new friends under our theater tent.”

