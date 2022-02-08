Chappaqua’s First-Ever TEDx Event Coming February 13th!

By Krissh Bhargava & Ethan Kuperman

“Ideas for the Future” – TEDxYouth@HGHS

It was this phrase that inspired me to organize TEDxYouth@HGHS, Chappaqua’s first TEDx event. It was December 2021, and COVID had just peaked. Student motivation at home was at an all-time low. Staring at a blank camera screen for the whole day became the norm, and life was dull. We were tired of it. We wanted a break from the dull, monotone life that COVID had created. We wanted to rekindle the flame that motivated us to be curious, explore, and test our bounds of discovery.

Our solution to this problem was TEDxYouth@HGHS. With the intent of inspiration and spreading powerful ideas, TEDx events are local, self-organized events that bring people together in conferences comprising series of short, concept-focused talks. I thought that it was the perfect opportunity for Chappaqua. At first, I reached out to one of my close friends, Ethan Kuperman, with whom I co-organized the event. Soon, the organizing team expanded to seven members (Krissh Bhargava, Ethan Kuperman, Gabriel Paley, Maria Zvereva, Aaron Silver, Zachary Wolk, and Carly Googel) and a dedicated club at Horace Greeley High School. We began our license application to TED and, after a couple weeks of work, the event was approved! Ecstatic, we started planning. We split our duties and worked towards the goal in the distance. While some of us reached out to prospective speakers, others reached out to potential sponsors. Nearly three months after its inception, the plan for TEDxYouth@HGHS began to take shape.

This was back in February of 2021. A lot has changed since then. From a blueprint of Chappaqua’s first TEDx conference back then, to now, we currently have three speakers lined up, $700 in corporate funding, 66 other club members at Horace Greeley High School, and a set plan for the conference.

If you’re interested in attending the event, please fill out this registration form. For more information, feel free to visit our website. We look forward to seeing you at TEDxYouth@HGHS!

If you would like to see further details, please look below:

About Our Event:

Name: TEDxYouth@HGHS

Venue: Zoom

Date: February 13th

Event Type: Public

Speakers: Avi Loeb, Chitra Dorai, Chirag Kumar, and Christine Vogensen

Theme: Ideas for the Future

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to tedxchappaqua@gmail.com.

Website:https://www.tedxyouthhghs.com/

