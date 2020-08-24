Chappaqua Rotary’s 2020 Student Community Service Awards

Two exemplary Greeley students, Angelina Brunetto and Quinn Singer, were honored this summer at Crabtree’s Kittle House during the annual Chappaqua Rotary Club’s 2020 Student Community Service Awards.

Vedat Gashi, County Legislator representing District 4 and New Castle Town Board Member Lisa Katz each respectively presented the students with both accolades and certificates to recognize their service.

Angelina Brunetto volunteers extensively at the Veterans Hospital in Montrose she stated, “to gain experience in the healthcare industry while giving back to our heroes… Assisting in different departments, I interact with the veterans, and gain firsthand knowledge of the bravery and sacrifice they experienced while in Service and Active Duty… Through my volunteer work, I have grown more compassionate for Veterans, seniors, and those less fortunate.”

Quinn Singer has been a volunteer at many events for Draw for Paws, a not for profit named in honor and memory of Scarlett. Scarlett’s Rainbow Rescue works with homeward bound of Mississippi to transport hundreds of puppies annually from kill shelters to their forever families. Quinn has also volunteered with Draw for Paws to expand pediatric cancer awareness. “This group was created by a young girl who battled brain cancer, and I wanted to help their cause,” said Quinn, who also helped with the not for profit’s efforts and services at local hospitals.

The 2020 Student Award was organized by Horace Greeley High School Guidance Counselor Rebecca Mullen. The award was given to honor Greeley Guidance Counselor Patrick Dougherty “who helped to keep the Community Service Recognition on track and procured applications for many years,” said Sandy Bueti, board member. Community recognition awards by the Rotary, such as these, are accorded to community members who most exemplify the Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self.”

Incoming Rotary Club president Eileen Gallagher and fellow Rotarians also took the opportunity to thank and honor outgoing Rotary Club president Lavdie Maqedonci-Krasniqi for her service. ‘Lavdie’ thanked many well-wishers for their support during her Rotary tenure and for their support during a successful battle against cancer.

– Grace Bennett