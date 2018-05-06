Armonk Players to Present Six Performances of ‘Next to Normal’

Poster Design & Graphics: Janet and Rich Ferrante. Ferrante & Associates. Advertising / Design
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8pm
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8pm
Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 4pm
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8pm
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 8pm
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 8pm
The Armonk Players Presents
Next to Normal
Book and Lyrics by Bryan Yorkey
Music by Tom Kitt
Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International
Directed by Christine DiTota
Music directed by Ricky Romano
With Jess Bulzzachelli, Christine Gavin, Jesse Herman, John Anthony Lopez, Anthony Malchar and Adam Welsh
Adults: $20, Students (18 and under): $10
Next to Normal is an award-winning (see below) rock musical centering on a mother struggling with bipoloar disorder and the effects her illness has on her family. It has been called one of the best musicals of the 21st century.
Nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 2009, it won three (Best Original Score, Best Orchestration and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical) as well as the 2010 Pulizter Prize for Drama, becoming only the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.
Ticket Purchase Information
“Walk-ins” are always welcome (we have ample seating), but we recommend that you purchase your tickets in advance online—you choose the exact seats you want, there is less waiting in line and you may pay with a debit card or credit card. “Walk-ins” may only pay with cash or by check (made out to either Friends of the North Castle Public Library, Inc. or FNCPL, Inc.)—we don’t accept credit cards at the theater.
We perform at Whippoorwill Theater (adjacent to the North Castle Public Library) at 19 Whippoorwill Road East, Armonk, NY 10504 (use the Kent Place entrance, please). You can get travel directions here.
For up-to-date information, visit our website. If you would like to make a tax-free donation to the Friends of the North Castle Public Library to support the Armonk Players, you can do so here.