Kittle House Offering a ‘Freemark Abbey’ Wine Event

Ready for Spring Wine Events

April 10th

7 p.m.

An intimate dinner with one of our favorite wineries of all time –

Freemark Abbey.

Come and get in on the excitement for these very special wines,

which have garnered the highest ratings ever achieved

by this venerable winery.

“Freemark Abbey remains one of the legendary Napa Valley wineries. In spite of what many feared when it was acquired by the Jackson family of Kendall-Jackson, things have only gotten stronger and more consistent under their leadership, with the continuation of chief winemaker Ted Edwards. Since I have been tasting these wines over the last few years, this has been a consistent producer of high quality wines in both red and white.” Robert Parker

(menu below)

An Evening with the very special wines of Freemark Abbey

Hors d’oeuvre Reception

House-Smoked Salmon Pizzetta, sushi rice cake

Cured Heritage Pork Prosciutto, cavaillon melon

Seared Yellowfin Tuna, jay’s espresso rub

Spring Onion Aroncini

Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2016

First Course

Barnegat Inlet Diver Scallops in Shell

roasted cauliflower, corn sprouts, yuzu lovage emulsion

Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2015

Second Course

Grilled Hudson Valley Quail

asparagus, morels, truffle

Merlot, Napa Valley, 2013

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2014

Third Course

Roasted Organic ‘Grass & Grit Farm’ Lamb Loin

wild ramp leaves, wild hive buckwheat pilaf, red wine lamb jus

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, 2012

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sycamore Vineyards, 2012

Cheese

McGrath Cheese Company ‘Rascal’

R&G Cheesemaker, ‘Blackbert’

Cabernet Sauvignon, Bosche Vineyard, 2013

Petit Fours & Coffee

145. inclusive

*menu items subject to change

Reservations: 914 666-8044 Visit kittlehouse.com