Kittle House Offering a ‘Freemark Abbey’ Wine Event

Ready for Spring Wine Events
April 10th
7 p.m.
An intimate dinner with one of our favorite wineries of all time –
Freemark Abbey.
Come and get in on the excitement for these very special wines,
which have garnered the highest ratings ever achieved
by this venerable winery.
“Freemark Abbey remains one of the legendary Napa Valley wineries. In spite of what many feared when it was acquired by the Jackson family of Kendall-Jackson, things have only gotten stronger and more consistent under their leadership, with the continuation of chief winemaker Ted Edwards. Since I have been tasting these wines over the last few years, this has been a consistent producer of high quality wines in both red and white.” Robert Parker
(menu below)
An Evening with the very special wines of Freemark Abbey
Hors d’oeuvre Reception
House-Smoked Salmon Pizzetta, sushi rice cake
Cured Heritage Pork Prosciutto, cavaillon melon
Seared Yellowfin Tuna, jay’s espresso rub
Spring Onion Aroncini
Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2016
First Course
Barnegat Inlet Diver Scallops in Shell
roasted cauliflower, corn sprouts, yuzu lovage emulsion
Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2015
Second Course
Grilled Hudson Valley Quail
asparagus, morels, truffle
Merlot, Napa Valley, 2013
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2014
Third Course
Roasted Organic ‘Grass & Grit Farm’ Lamb Loin
wild ramp leaves, wild hive buckwheat pilaf, red wine lamb jus
Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, 2012
Cabernet Sauvignon, Sycamore Vineyards, 2012
Cheese
McGrath Cheese Company ‘Rascal’
R&G Cheesemaker, ‘Blackbert’
Cabernet Sauvignon, Bosche Vineyard, 2013
Petit Fours & Coffee
145. inclusive
*menu items subject to change
Reservations: 914 666-8044 Visit kittlehouse.com