2018 Westchester & Putnam – 600 Student Science Fair (WESEF)

SCIENCE RESEARCH ​(STEM) ​PROJECTS OF MORE THAN 600 WESTCHESTER AND PUTNAM HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS SHOWCASED AT REGENERON WESEF SCIENCE & ENGINEERING FAIR

Saturday, March 17, 201​8​ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow High School (inside the gymnasium)

More than 600 students from 40 Westchester and Putnam county high schools will showcase their multi-year science research projects in a competitive venue at the 18 Annual Regeneron – Westchester Science and Engineering Fair (WESEF) at Sleepy Hollow High School.

Participants, mostly seniors and juniors involved in their high school Science Research programs, will showcase individual and team poster presentations, which will be judged by local experts in the fields of life science, physical science, environmental studies, psychology and engineering.

Fifteen top projects will win spots at the International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF), which is largest, international science fair in the world). ISEF will be held this May in Pittsburgh and will bring together more than 1,700 science fair winners from over 70 countries.

Nine additional projects will win a spot at the International Genius Olympiad where more than 500 students from over 60 countries whose projects have focused on sustainability in the areas of energy, environment, engineering and global health.

Sleepy Hollow High School, gymnasium: 210 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY

The Regeneron – Westchester Science and Engineering Fair, is made possible by the generous contributions of local corporations including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Acorda Therapeutics, Entergy & Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation. Additional sponsors include IBM, Westchester Academy of Medicine, Carl Zeiss Microscopy, College Admission Central, Momentive Performance Materials and others. In total, the sponsors have donated over $140,000 for this year’s event, enabling WESEF to award nearly 60 percent of all students with some form of recognition.