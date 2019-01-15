Three, Elaborately Costumed Magi Distribute Gifts to Children at Three Kings Day Celebration

Sponsored by Northern Westchester Hospital’s Pediatrics Department and Neighbors Link

Mount Kisco, NY–In honor of Three Kings Day—aka the Feast of the Epiphany—when three wise men presented gifts to baby Jesus, three elaborately costumed Magi and their assistant distributed gifts to young children as parents and Dr. Peter Richel, Chief of Pediatrics at Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH), looked on. The event, a beloved, annual tradition sponsored by NWH’s Department of Pediatrics and Neighbors Link , supports both organizations’ commitment to serving the community and celebrates the cultural traditions of Westchester’s Latino residents.

