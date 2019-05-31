Third Thursdays Offer a Fun-Filled Evening for the Community

There is nothing better than events that allow a community to come together, and once again, the Third Thursday events in Armonk promises to do just that. Five years ago, the Armonk Chamber of Commerce made the decision to start Third Thursdays, a series of events held on the third Thursday of the summer months. These events serve as a celebration of the community, and they bring people into town to listen to music, try new food, shop, and participate in other fun activities. The Third Thursday events showcase the best of Armonk, including the spirit of community, the scores of local merchants, and the beautiful downtown. Because of its connotations with celebration, community, and fun, Third Thursday has transformed into a much-anticipated passage into the summer months.

This year, there will be many returning events, as well as a few new ones. The popular Chili Cook-Off and Car Show will make a return, as well as a kids’ night featuring music, dance, and other children’s activities. Plus, a free evening concert series in the park has been added for this year in July and August. And for anyone who is excited about shopping locally, Third Thursday dates will also be “Sale Days.” Each of these days will feature discounts and specials at participating local businesses.

The Third Thursdays 2019 schedule will be as follows.

On June 20, there will be live music from 5-8:30 p.m. and the Chili Cook-Off from 5:30-7:30 p.m., both of which will be held in Armonk Square. In addition to enjoying the live music, people will get the opportunity to sample the recipes and vote for their favorite chili. July 18 will be even more jam-packed with events, with live music from 5-7 p.m. in Armonk Square, a Car Show from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Church, and a free concert in Wampus Brook Park from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Finally, August 15 will feature “Kids on the Town” music, dancing, and activities from

5-7 p.m. in Armonk Square, as well as another free concert in Wampus Brook Park from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The late-night concerts in the park in July and August are a new addition this year, and people are invited to bring blankets, chairs, picnic food, and wine. Plus, the Fortina food truck will be parked there for all to enjoy. Celebrate your community by celebrating with your community during the Third Thursdays in Armonk–they are the summer events you won’t want to miss!