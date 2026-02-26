The Doctor Will See You Now: How One Local Physician Reimagined Medicine, Found His Way to Concierge Care and Back to Joy

For nearly 20 years, Dr. Bradley Adler practiced internal medicine the way many patients hope their doctors still do: carefully, thoughtfully, and with genuine attention to and affection for the people sitting across from him. As a longtime physician with first Scarsdale Medical Group and White Plains Hospital, he built deep relationships with patients and colleagues – some spanning decades – earning trust not just through clinical expertise, but through constancy of care.

But about four and a half years ago, Dr. Adler made a deliberate turn away from the traditional, insurance-driven medical model and into concierge medicine. This wasn’t a sudden leap or a trendy pivot. It came about as the result of years of reflection, mounting pressure, and a growing realization that the system he was working in no longer supported the kind of medicine, or life, he wanted to practice.

Today, his concierge practice represents something of a return: to time, to connection, and to a version of healthcare that puts the doctor-patient relationship front and center.

A Doctor Rooted in Community

Dr. Adler’s story is deeply tied to the community he serves. He and his wife – also a physician, a pediatrician – have lived in Westchester for the last 20-plus years and have raised their three children here. Like many families in the area, theirs has been shaped by busy schedules, school activities, professional demands, and the constant effort to balance it all.

Outside the office, Dr. Adler is known for practicing what he preaches. He prioritizes exercise and lifestyle as foundational elements of health, not add-ons. He plays tennis, works out regularly at the gym, and incorporates yoga and meditation into his daily routine. He’s actively involved with local synagogue Bet Torah in Mount Kisco and participates in volunteer work within the community.

These days, he’s especially excited to have something that once felt scarce: time. Time to show up more fully for his patients and family, including helping his youngest son develop skills in his newest passion – hockey. That sense of balance didn’t come easily.

When the System Changed the Practice

Like many physicians, Dr. Adler didn’t set out to leave traditional medicine. The change came gradually, as the structure of healthcare shifted around him.

“The insurance industry really changed how medicine is run,” he explains. “And not in ways that improved care.”

Insurance reimbursements became increasingly difficult to navigate, often requiring extensive documentation, approvals, and follow-up. Entire portions of the workday were swallowed by administrative tasks, leaving less time for patients.

Another major shift was the rise of hospitalists – doctors who take over patient care during hospital admissions. While efficient from a systems perspective, and beneficial in promoting more in-hospital direct patient-doctor care, it often meant Dr. Adler could no longer follow his own patients through hospital stays, and thus he had less interaction with the medical specialists and his own patients.

“For patients, that continuity was lost,” he says. “And for doctors, it was frustrating to step away at critical moments.”

Then came electronic medical records. Intended to streamline care, they frequently pulled attention away from the exam room and toward screens, checklists, and compliance.

“I was spending more time documenting than authentically listening,” Dr. Adler recalls. “That’s not why most of us go into medicine. In the field of primary care, listening and thinking are the most important elements.”

The Pressure of the Clock

Perhaps the most difficult challenge was time – or the lack of it.

In insurance-based practices, doctors are often required to see a high volume of patients within tightly defined appointment windows. That pressure creates stress for everyone involved.

“It’s stressful for patients who feel rushed, and it’s stressful for doctors who want to do more,” Dr. Adler says.

To keep up, his hours grew longer. Nights were spent finishing charts. Weekends became catch-up time. The balance between professional commitment and personal life began to erode.

“I realized this model wasn’t sustainable – for my patients or for my family,” he says. That realization prompted him to begin exploring alternatives.

A Thoughtful Turn Toward Concierge Medicine

Concierge medicine kept coming up in conversations and research. The model – where patients pay an annual membership fee in exchange for greater access and longer visits – offered something increasingly rare: flexibility.

Still, Dr. Adler approached it cautiously. He spent about a year and a half doing due diligence, examining different concierge models, speaking with colleagues, and thinking through what it would mean for his patients and his practice.

When he eventually brought the idea to White Plains Hospital, the response was collaborative rather than adversarial. Together, they developed a system that allowed Dr. Adler to maintain office space, continue using WPH’s facilities, and stay connected to colleagues – while running an autonomous concierge practice.

“It allowed me to keep strong professional ties while practicing medicine in a way that aligned with my values – I like being part of a system and community and consider myself more of a team player than an individualist.” he says.

Time as the Foundation of Care

At the core of Dr. Adler’s concierge practice is time.

Patients have significantly longer appointments – up to an hour and half for an annual physical – allowing for thorough examination, conversations and thoughtful planning. They also have direct access to him 24/7 via the patient portal, his office and even his personal cell phone. He prides himself on his quick response time to his patients’ needs.

This model supports what Dr. Adler describes as holistic, lifestyle-focused medicine, alongside traditional acute care. Central to that approach are six pillars that guide many patient conversations.

Stress is often the starting point. Chronic stress, he explains, affects nearly every system in the body. Having time to talk openly about work pressures, family dynamics, and emotional strain allows for realistic stress-management strategies to emerge.

Diet, ideally plant-based, is another cornerstone. Rather than quick nutritional advice, Dr. Adler spends time helping patients understand how food choices impact energy, inflammation, and long-term health – and how to make changes that fit their lives.

Exercise is framed not as punishment, but as a tool for vitality. Whether it’s structured workouts, walking, yoga, or sports, the goal is consistency and enjoyment – something Dr. Adler models himself.

Substance use, including alcohol and other dependencies, is addressed openly and without judgment. Longer visits create space for honest conversations and early intervention.

Relationships – with family, friends, and community – are recognized as powerful determinants of health. Isolation and conflict can undermine even the best medical plans.

And finally, sleep, often overlooked, is treated as essential rather than optional. Poor sleep, Dr. Adler notes, impacts mood, metabolism, immunity, and stress resilience.

“These six pillars are foundational and central to my practice,” he explains. “They are deeply connected and, even as the name suggests, critical to supporting and maintaining our health.”

A Return to Joy

Four and a half years into concierge medicine, Dr. Adler says the change has been profound.

“I come to the office happier,” he says. His staff, freed from many insurance-related frustrations, feels the difference as well. And patients, he notes, appreciate being heard and supported rather than rushed through appointments; they are thus more receptive to making lifestyle changes.

The impact extends beyond the office. With greater control over his schedule, Dr. Adler has reclaimed time for family, fitness, community involvement, and personal growth.

“There’s definitely more joy in my life and the lives around me now,” he reflects.

Healthy Relationships

Concierge medicine isn’t a universal solution, and Dr. Adler is clear that it’s not right for everyone. But for patients seeking continuity, access, and a deeper relationship with their physician – and for doctors searching for a sustainable way to practice – it’s becoming an increasingly attractive option for those who can afford it.

Dr. Adler does hope that he can be part of a brainstorming solution to find a path to healthcare that can be more attainable for a larger and more diverse and equitable population of people.

In a healthcare landscape dominated by efficiency metrics and administrative demands, Dr. Adler’s experience underscores something simple but powerful: at its best, medicine is a human relationship. And sometimes, restoring that relationship requires rethinking the system built around it.

For Dr. Adler and his patients, that rethink has made all the difference.