Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

TCO *2018* Chamber Series – Brahms Sextets

by

The Chappaqua Orchestra’s
Brahms Sextets Concert Series

TCO Chamber Players perform two educational concerts focusing on each of the Brahms Sextets for Strings Op 18 & 36.
Educational Commentary throughout w/Q & A.

Opus 36
Saturday October 27, 2018 – 3pm

Uli Speth, Violin

David Restivo, Violin

Nicole Peragine, Viola

Greg Williams, Viola

Bernie Tamosaitis, Cello

Seth Jacobs, Cello

Opus 18
Saturday November 10, 2018 – 3pm

Uli Speth, Violin

Clare Detko, Violin

Nicole Peragine, Viola

Greg Williams, Viola

Julian Langford, Cello

Seth Jacobs, Cello

Educational Commentary by esteemed Musicologist:
Joshua Berrett, Ph. D.

***

Free

Chappaqua Performing Arts Center,

480 Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY

Sponsored by the Town of New Castle

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Subscribe

Did you know you can subscribe anytime for the print editions of either Inside Chappaqua, Inside Armonk–or both?

Voluntary subscriptions are most welcome, if you've moved outside the area, or a subscription is a great present idea for an elderly parent, for a neighbor who is moving or for your graduating high school student or any college student who may enjoy keeping up with hometown stories.

Subscribe Today