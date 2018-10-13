TCO *2018* Chamber Series – Brahms Sextets

The Chappaqua Orchestra’s

Brahms Sextets Concert Series

TCO Chamber Players perform two educational concerts focusing on each of the Brahms Sextets for Strings Op 18 & 36.

Educational Commentary throughout w/Q & A.

Opus 36

Saturday October 27, 2018 – 3pm

Uli Speth, Violin

David Restivo, Violin

Nicole Peragine, Viola

Greg Williams, Viola

Bernie Tamosaitis, Cello

Seth Jacobs, Cello

Opus 18

Saturday November 10, 2018 – 3pm

Uli Speth, Violin

Clare Detko, Violin

Nicole Peragine, Viola

Greg Williams, Viola

Julian Langford, Cello

Seth Jacobs, Cello

Educational Commentary by esteemed Musicologist:

Joshua Berrett, Ph. D.

***

Free

Chappaqua Performing Arts Center,

480 Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY

Sponsored by the Town of New Castle