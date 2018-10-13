TCO *2018* Chamber Series – Brahms Sextets

The Chappaqua Orchestra’s
Brahms Sextets Concert Series
TCO Chamber Players perform two educational concerts focusing on each of the Brahms Sextets for Strings Op 18 & 36.
Educational Commentary throughout w/Q & A.
Opus 36
Saturday October 27, 2018 – 3pm
Uli Speth, Violin
David Restivo, Violin
Nicole Peragine, Viola
Greg Williams, Viola
Bernie Tamosaitis, Cello
Seth Jacobs, Cello
Opus 18
Saturday November 10, 2018 – 3pm
Uli Speth, Violin
Clare Detko, Violin
Nicole Peragine, Viola
Greg Williams, Viola
Julian Langford, Cello
Seth Jacobs, Cello
Educational Commentary by esteemed Musicologist:
Joshua Berrett, Ph. D.
***
Free
Chappaqua Performing Arts Center,
480 Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY
Sponsored by the Town of New Castle