‘TAUK of the Town’ in Armonk

A new Armonk Square establishment is earning this designation–delivering a beachy, chic vibe–its walls adorned with local art. Serving now: New American food with a twist that is local, farm-fresh and fresh caught. Creative cocktails and outdoor dining are all part of the fun. This publisher stopped in during a festive Cinco de Mayo celebration to sample a few specials. At the friendly bar, I sipped on a tart and refreshing Blood Orange Margarita and savored a most satisfying salmon chowder, perfectly spiced with just the right touch of crème and teeming with fish. To reserve, call: 914-730-1144 — Grace Bennett