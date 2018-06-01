Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

‘TAUK of the Town’ in Armonk

by

A new Armonk Square establishment is earning this designation–delivering a beachy, chic vibe–its walls adorned with local art. Serving now: New American food with a twist that is local, farm-fresh and fresh caught. Creative cocktails and outdoor dining are all part of the fun. This publisher stopped in during a festive Cinco de Mayo celebration to sample a few specials. At the friendly bar, I sipped on a tart and refreshing Blood Orange Margarita and savored a most satisfying salmon chowder, perfectly spiced with just the right touch of crème and teeming with fish. To reserve, call: 914-730-1144      — Grace Bennett

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Subscribe

Did you know you can subscribe anytime for the print editions of either Inside Chappaqua, Inside Armonk–or both?

Voluntary subscriptions are most welcome, if you've moved outside the area, or a subscription is a great present idea for an elderly parent, for a neighbor who is moving or for your graduating high school student or any college student who may enjoy keeping up with hometown stories.

Subscribe Today