Sustainable Westchester Names Noah Bramson as its New Executive Director

Mount Kisco, N.Y. – After a thorough and rigorous search, Sustainable Westchester, the county’s leading climate action advocate and provider of renewable energy, today announced that City of New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson will take the helm of the organization as its next Executive Director effective January 2024. Interim Executive Director Jim Kuster will remain in place until Mayor Bramson completes his current term in office.

Mayor Bramson has led New Rochelle for the last 18 years, and is widely credited with advancing the city’s sustainability goals. Under his leadership, New Rochelle is experiencing its fastest growth in a century, serving as a regional and statewide model for environmentally-friendly, transit-oriented development. Bramson was instrumental in adopting New Rochelle’s first-ever sustainability plan, GreeNR, now undergoing a comprehensive update to emphasize resiliency and climate justice. And he has been a champion of open space expansion, including ongoing efforts to create new parkland on the Echo Bay waterfront and along the “LINC,” a reimagined Memorial Highway.

New Rochelle was among the first large communities in New York to adopt the State’s Stretch Energy Code and is presently the second-highest scoring large community in the State’s Clean Energy Communities program. In addition, as one of the founding Board Members of Sustainable Westchester, Bramson helped to establish the county’s innovative Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program, with New Rochelle one of the first cities to secure clean, renewable energy through CCA.

“I am thrilled to join Sustainable Westchester as its new Executive Director,” said Mayor Noam Bramson. “Sustainable Westchester is among the most impactful public interest organizations in our region, with a dedicated, highly-capable staff, a record of meaningful accomplishment, and a vital, growing role in helping localities, the County, and all of New York achieve ambitious climate and environmental goals. It will be a privilege to advance such an important mission, while working alongside colleagues, both in and out of government, whom I respect deeply.”

“Westchester is one of the state’s foremost leaders in combating climate change and Sustainable Westchester is an integral part of this work,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Noam’s leadership driving New Rochelle’s sustainability efforts has been exemplary, and he will be an asset to the organization and all they are doing county-wide. We wish him the best of luck in this new endeavor.”

Sustainable Westchester is a hub of innovative climate tech programs and expertise designed to help local municipalities achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets mandated by New York’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The nonprofit organization strives to improve clean energy solutions, save municipalities and consumers’ money, and promote equity and environmental justice within the communities it serves. Its popular and widely-used programs include Westchester Power; Community Solar; Building Decarbonization for commercial properties; Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure; EnergySmart Homes; GridRewards; and Zero Waste.

“New York State’s visionary climate objectives come with a host of unprecedented challenges and opportunities,” said Bramson. “Sustainable Westchester is uniquely suited to make the most of this pivotal moment, position our region as a positive model, strengthen partnerships with aligned organizations and advocates, and encourage effective, collaborative policy-making at all levels of government. It will be my goal to ensure that every municipality we serve has the information, tools, encouragement, and support to achieve our shared goal of a healthy, vibrant, equitable, and sustainable county.”

“Mayor Bramson’s vast experience in government and passion for leading impactful climate action initiatives will be of immense value to Sustainable Westchester as the organization continues to grow,” said Jim Kuster, who has served as Sustainable Westchester’s interim Executive Director since November 2022. “Under his leadership, we will strengthen and expand our innovative programming to help a broad range of municipalities meet the critical environmental and equity objectives contained in New York’s Climate Act.”

“Mayor Bramson’s demonstrated track record of building consensus, attracting investment, and prioritizing healthy environments perfectly positions him to lead Sustainable Westchester’s continued growth and expand the great results we deliver to our members,” said Sara Goddard, Board Chair of Sustainable Westchester. “We are extremely excited to welcome him aboard.”

