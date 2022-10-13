SunriseWALKS Pearl River Celebrates its 10th Anniversary at Annual Walk on Sunday, October 16

The annual event raises funds to provide summer day camp for children with cancer and their siblings in the local tri-state area. SunriseWALKS Pearl River will take place on Sunday, October 16 at Camp Ramaquois, 30 Mountain Road, Pomona, NY 10970



Timeline

9:00 – 9:45 AM: Registration/Check In • Pre-Walk Activities • Complimentary Light Breakfast

10:00 AM Opening Ceremony, Followed by Walk, Finish Line Celebration, and Carnival

Registration Fees

Children 12 & Under-$10; Adults-$20

Additional Information

SunriseWALKS Pearl River, organized by the Sunrise Association, gives participants the power to provide children with cancer a gift that will change their lives forever: the magic of summer. The walk and fall festival is the largest community fundraising event for the camp in Pearl River which hosted close to 300 children this past summer at no charge to the families. This year marks the 10th annual SunriseWALKS and our 10th summer at our camp at Sunrise–Pearl River. Camp Ramaquois will host this event again on their spectacular campgrounds.

The Sunrise Association brings the magic of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings at 11 Summer Day Camps around the world, Year-Round Programs, and In-Hospital Recreational Activities, all offered free of charge. SunriseWALKS raises money for the Sunrise Day Camps, which are located in New York (3 locations), Baltimore, Metro DC, Atlanta, Israel (3 locations), Greater Philadelphia, and online (SunriseVX Virtual eXperience). There are eight SunriseWALKS events that span from June to October.

Visit the Sunrise Association at www.sunriseassociation.org, SunriseWALKS Pearl River at www.sunrise-walks.org/pearlriver, or contact Michelle Warsoff at 845-288-3796.

News courtesy of the Sunrise Association