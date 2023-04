Cooler temps and rain did not deter area residents and visitors alike from attending this popular annual event at Briarcliff Congregational Church.

Held on March 25th, the event featured 20 vendors, and raised over $5000. It was organized by Briarcliff Manor’s Irene Unger, who has been living with MS for 24 years and organizes this fundraiser each year to raise money to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis.