Sara Bareilles Supporting the Pace Women’s Justice Center

Last week on October 6, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles performed at the legendary Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY to commemorate three decades of Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) protecting thousands of women and children.

The fundraising event’s title, Raising the Bar Benefit Concert, is a nod to PWJC’s commitment to increasing access to justice and providing free critical legal services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

PWJC also presented Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences at Paramount Global, with its Making a Difference Award. Legendary music icon Darryl “DMC” McDaniels from Run DMC presented Pam with the award.

Following her recent run as “The Baker’s Wife” in the hit revival of “Into the Woods” on Broadway, Sara Bareilles’ music & lyrics gave voice to the difficult journey from victim to survivor for PWJC’s clients.

Photos by Marc Millman