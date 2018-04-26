NYC Group Urges Drug Takeback to Curb Opioid Abuse in Teens and Young Adults

This Saturday, April 28, is the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where communities are urged to remove unused prescription drugs from their home and dispose of them properly. A local NYC non-profit, Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE), has created an emotional film and website that exposes opioid addiction in the home and how this relatively unknown, but deadly killer is growing in youths. Interestingly, the film’s director was personally impacted by this issue. You can view the film here.

Misuse of prescription drugs by young people is growing and too often these addictions start in the home. In fact, a new study conducted in Toronto revealed that 1 in every 6 deaths in young adults is opioid related. As Take Back Day approaches, CARE is hoping to increase awareness of the day and the importance of protecting homes and families from addiction. Additionally CARE is currently forging relationships with innovators to construct an opioid lock box prototype for homes and pharmacies, and with national pharmacy chains to discuss in-store initiatives that can make “taking-back” prescription drugs easier for families and communities.