New Castle Community Media Center Announces Photo Competition

The New Castle Community Media Center (NCCMC) invites photographers to enter the Digital Photo Competition for the new Town of New Castle website. This competition is open to photographers of ALL ages who live, work or go to school in the Town of New Castle.

The overall theme is “Our Town.”

In selecting photos for the website, NCCMC will look for images that showcase the Town of New Castle and its hamlets (Chappaqua and Millwood,) from landmarks and defining features to events and celebrations.

NCCMC is looking for striking digital images that celebrate and highlight the beauty of the Town of New Castle. They are especially interested in colorful and unique images that showcase the following traits: essential aspects of town and hamlet life, the changing seasons of New Castle and memorable New Castle events and celebrations

Photos must be submitted in digital format to NCCMC using the following link by June 30, 2019: nccmc.com/photocontest/

For questions, please contact photos@nccmc.com.